Two-Minute Drill: Cotton Bowl Joint Head Coaches Press Conference

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl takes place Friday night, which means Thursday afternoon was the joint head coaches press conference at AT&T Stadium.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz answered questions from reporters. Here are the highlights of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ The team has enjoyed the week and has had a great week of practice. “Practicing in a first class facility.”

+ It has been exciting to see the team rallying around Devin Brown. Brown has always been competitive, he has seen big games and knows what the preparation looks like. He was right there in the preseason with Kyle McCord, they were ready to put him in a few games, and now he has an opportunity to play a whole game. “The guys on the team feel his presence out there.”

+ On using the new helmet technology for communication, Day said that he and Drinkwitz both spoke about it and agreed that they’d like to try it and work through the new variables at a later time, like in the spring. December has enough challenges and they both decided that it made the most sense for them to not add something new without having tried it before.

+ Day will not address who is playing or who is not playing in the game. Those decisions are between the athletes and their families and he doesn’t want to be the one to put it out there.

+ From the moment he stepped into the building, he knew Marvin Harrison Jr. was going to be a pro. He says he wants to be the best receiver to ever play the game and his habits reflect that.

+ This game is going to be won up front, so they need to play well. But in the last third of the year they started to pick it up in that area. They understood that when they were good up front, they could see what their backs could do.

+ On balancing upperclassmen playing vs opportunities for young players in this game, Day said their first priority is to win the game but there will be opportunities for young guys to take on new roles. He is excited for that because they’ve seen that before, like the Rose Bowl two years ago.

Eliah Drinkwitz

+ Their focus needs to be on the game. “To be in a New Years Six game is a great opportunity but it’s really important to play well.”

+ Ohio State has all the makings of a championship football team. “Probably the most explosive team that we’ve played offensively.”

+ On his offensive and defensive coordinators, Drinkwitz said they have great vertical alignment in their coaching staff. Both coordinators are low ego, do what’s best for the program or team, and they want to find ways to win. “We wouldn’t have the season we have if it wasn’t for Blake Baker and Kirby Moore.”

+ Ryan Day has set the tone for leadership not only in the Big Ten but in college football.

+ They will have to be reactive to manage Devin Brown. They pulled all of his tape and realized it was a mistake to do that because there’s so much that he can do, especially led by Ryan Day and Brian Hartline. He throws the ball well, runs well, and you can tell that he’s good in leadership.