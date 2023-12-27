WATCH: Ohio State Offensive Players, Brian Hartline Preview Cotton Bowl vs Missouri

ARLINGTON, Texas — A handful of members of the Ohio State offense met with the Cotton Bowl media on Wednesday to preview the 88th Cotton Bowl against Missouri taking place on Dec. 29. Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline also answered questions from reporters.

You can watch highlights from the interviews below.

OC Brian Hartline

Hartline discussed the philosophy of developing high school players as opposed to recruiting from the transfer portal, the next man up mentality and expectations for the young receivers in the Cotton Bowl, and quarterback Devin Brown’s mindset as the starter.

QB Devin Brown

WR Emeka Egbuka

RB TreVeyon Henderson

Henderson shared that he will be playing in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, but he has not made a decision about his future beyond the Bowl game.

TE Cade Stover

Stover shared that he will be playing in the Cotton Bowl on Friday.