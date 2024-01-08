Ohio State Parts Ways With Safeties Coach Perry Eliano

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano is out after coaching the Buckeye secondary for the last two seasons, Ohio State announced on Monday.

Eliano joined Ohio State’s coaching staff in January of 2022 after coaching at the University of Cincinnati.

This is the first change to the coaching staff Ohio State has made since its 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

Below is the full release from the Ohio State department of athletics.

Statement from the Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Jan. 8, 2024

Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day has informed assistant coach Perry Eliano that he will not be retained on staff for the 2024 football season. Eliano, who coached the team’s safeties, was in the final year of his initial two-year contract with Ohio State. A search for his successor is ongoing.

Photo via Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.