Ohio State Postgame: Chris Holtmann, Jameson Battle Talk 71-60 Loss to Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State fell 71-60 at home on Wednesday night to Wisconsin, the only remaining unbeaten Big Ten team. Ohio State’s men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann and senior forward Jameson Battle met with the media immediately following the loss.

You can read the highlights or watch the full press conference below.

Chris Holtmann

+ On what this team is trying to figure out to be able to close wins, Holtmann said they didn’t make shots and missed some critical free throws. Some of the looks were good but they had two breakdowns defensively. They have to make clean, easy shots. They might have to look at fatigue with players like Bruce Thornton and relying on the bench more.

+ They had good stretches of play in this game, did good things, and their effort was better. They have a few players who are struggling to make shots right now, but playing a good team, they had a few too many breakdowns the last four to five minutes and needed to hit free throws. The score doesn’t reflect how close this game was.

+ They need high-level detailed play from some players right now on both ends.

+ On Max Klesmit and A.J. Storr, Holtmann said they changed their ball screen and coverage on Storr at halftime but that allowed Klesmit to get clean looks.

+ He has a high level belief in this team and what they’re doing. They are going to grow. Last year was last year but this is a different group and the leadership is different. The challenge is to be tougher and learn from this, but he believes in this group. It doesn’t mean they won’t have struggles but they had real positives, they will feel the disappointment and improve to be able to close games better, but he is confident in all of those things.

Jameson Battle

+ On having enough experience to close games, Battle said they have the experience, but they are still learning and growing. He has played in a lot of meaningful Big Ten games and they have to trust that, but he takes this on his shoulders. But they have to focus on the little details to close games.

+ On being outscored 19-4 to close the game in the last six minuted, Battle said they finished down the stretch and out-worked and out-physicaled Ohio State. When things got rough they needed to step up.

+ On Wisconsin limiting his 3s in the second half, Battle said they brought a lot of physicality, that is what Wisconsin does.

+ On Max Klespit, Battle said he got going and got in the zone. They will learn from what they did and from what they didn’t do.

+ His message is that they all need to come together, come back to practice and go at it. Good teams bring it in practice and keep getting better everyday.

Photo via Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.