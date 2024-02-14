Ohio State Parts Ways with Chris Holtmann

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chris Holtmann’s time as the Ohio State men’s basketball head coach, has come to an end.

Ohio State announced the change in leadership on Wednesday.

Ohio State Announces Change in Men’s Basketball Leadership

Jake Diebler will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gene Smith, The Ohio State University Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director, has terminated the contract of men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann effective immediately. Holtmann had four years remaining on his contract that ran through the 2027-28 season.

“I want to express my appreciation toward Chris for the first-class program, and the well-respected program, he has run here at Ohio State,” Smith said. “He and his wife, Lori, are wonderful people. I thank each of them for their seven years here in Columbus and I wish them well.”

Jake Diebler, associate head coach of the men’s basketball team, will serve as the team’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Holtmann had a record of 137-86 in seven seasons with the program. The team is 14-11 overall and 4-10 in the Big Ten Conference so far this year. He will be owed the $12.8 million remaining on his contract.

A search for the program’s next head coach will commence at the end of this season with new Athletics Director, Ross Bjork, leading the search. Bjork officially starts as athletics director on July 1, but he will begin work at Ohio State March 1 in an interim role as senior advisor to the athletics director, reporting to the president.

