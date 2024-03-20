Ohio State 2024 Pro Day — Notes, Quotes, and Video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nine members of the 2023 Ohio State football team, along with other former Buckeyes participated in Ohio State’s annual Pro Day on Wednesday.

NFL scouts and personnel gathered at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to evaluate the former Buckeyes, who were hoping to impress league personnel and boost their draft stock.

Linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Xavier Johnson, offensive guard Matt Jones, safety Josh Proctor, tight end Cade Stover and running back Miyan Williams were the Ohio State participants. Harrison Jr. did not work out and Williams also did not participate as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Seven former Buckeyes, most of whom finished their playing careers elsewhere, also participated at Ohio State’s Pro Day: Amir Riep, Jansen Wint, Ryan Batsch, Marcus Hooker, Sam Wiglusz, Darryl Sinclair, and Bradley Robinson. A handful of players from other Ohio universities also joined in.

The participants spent an hour in the weight room and then ran through field drills consisting of the 40-yard dash, pro shuttle or 3-cone, broad jump or 60-yard shuttle, and individual position skill drills.

