Ohio State Defeats Iowa 90-78 to Advance to Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Both Ohio State and Iowa went into the Big Ten Tournament knowing that they needed wins in order to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Thursday night’s matchup was simple: do or die.

Ohio State played lights out both offensively and defensively to soar past Iowa in a game that it never trailed, ultimately winning 90-78.

The Buckeye offense was well-balanced and contributions from both starters and bench players made the Scarlet and Gray difficult to contain. Minnesota native Jamison Battle stepped up big for the Buckeyes, scoring 23 points all of which came in the second half of play. Point guard Bruce Thornton contributed 14 points and a career high nine assists. Roddy Gayle Jr. added 11 points while freshman Scotty Middleton had 10.

Ohio State’s bench also accounted for 37 points and the team as a whole shot 55 percent, hitting 10-of-13 attempts from behind the arc. Guard Payton Sandfort led Iowa with 19 points.

Ohio State is now 6-1 since interim head coach Jake Diebler took over the team in mid February and it has now won five games in a row, sitting with 20 wins and 12 losses, 10-11 in conference play.

Up next, Ohio State faces the No. 2 seed Illinois in the quarterfinals on Friday at 6:30 pm ET.

Photo via Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.