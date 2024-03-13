Ohio State Running Backs Coach Tony Alford Leaves Ohio State, Joins Michigan Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford is leaving Ohio State after nine seasons to become the running backs coach and run game coordinator at Michigan.

Alford’s departure was announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Behind defensive line coach Larry Johnson, Alford was the second longest tenured coach on the staff and has an impressive resume having coached Ezekiel Elliott, Mike Weber, J.K. Dobbins, and Trey Sermon, among others.

While he won’t be leading the unit for the Buckeyes anymore, Alford formed a talented running back room for this upcoming season featuring former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins to add to the room featuring the returning TreVeyon Henderson and Dallan Hayden.

Alford did not receive a contract extension earlier this spring and with Chip Kelly taking over the Ohio State offense as its offensive coordinator, Alford’s future beyond this upcoming season was uncertain. But his departure now leaves the Buckeyes with a coaching void one week into spring ball practices.