Four Former Ohio State Buckeyes Selected in 2024 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four former Ohio State Buckeyes will now begin the next chapter of their careers after being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive tackle Mike Hall, tight end Cade Stover and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg were the former Buckeyes to hear their names called between Thursday and Saturday’s first through seventh rounds.

Harrison Jr. was drafted No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals and was the first non-quarterback off the draft board. He became the highest drafted wide receiver in Ohio State history though Ohio State has now had 12 wideouts selected in the first round — more than any other school.

Hall, a Cleveland native, was drafted by his hometown team the Cleveland Browns with the No. 54 overall pick in the second round.

Stover was selected by the Houston Texans with the 123rd overall pick in the fourth round of the draft, on day three. Stover will be reunited with former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Eichenberg was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 148th overall pick in the fifth round of the draft.

The remaining five members of the Ohio State football team who entered the 2024 NFL draft went undrafted, though many signed undrafted free-agent deals.

Safety Josh Proctor signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, linebacker Steele Chambers signed with the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Xavier Johnson signed with the Buffalo Bills, and Matt Jones agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins. Running back Miyan Williams is still looking for his next home.

Ohio State’s four draft selections are the fewest since the 2013 draft.