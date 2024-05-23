The-Ozone Forum Discontinued

After almost 28 years of continuous use the-ozone forum has been retired.
The decision to retire the forum was precipitated by a combination of factors. The single -most over-arching factor is the retirement of almost the complete Ozone staff resulting in the lack of full-time people to manage and maintain the forum.
This decision probably seems abrupt and without warning, and it is, so a note of explanation is in order.
Recently the-Ozone forum came under a hacker attack. The forum security held up and was not breached, but our ISP (Amazon Web Services) required proof that the site had remained under the control of the original owners. Quite literally, there was no one available to complete that task, so our ISP took down the site.
It was a correct decision on their part and we have no quarrel with it.
That experience, our inability to respond in the required fashion in a timely manner, led to soul searching on our part. The conclusion reached was that it is inevitable that this or other problems a will inevitably crop up in the future and we will most likely not be in a position to handle them. So the decision was made to pull the plug.
It was not a decision that was made lightly, but it is one with which we are completely comfortable given our circumstances.
We’d like to thank all of you who have used our board through the years and made it the success that it was. Special thanks goes to the poster whose handle is Zanzibar. Zanz is the one who actually wrote the software for the forum – from scratch- and literally gave life to it. Thank you Zanz for everything, and I hope your retirement is long and enjoyable.
5 Responses
While time and change surely happens it does feel like the death of an old friend. Been a daily check in for about 27 years. Met a lot of great folks along the way. Thanks for the journey and best wishes to all!
Time and Change…. nothing lasts forever, but I will sure miss my goto site for OSU football. And will miss the posters I’ve gotten to know (at least most of them!). Many thanks for years of enjoyment.
As said above, The Ozone has been part of my routine since some time early in 1997. Stuff happens & Stuff changes…Being in the service and away from ‘home,’ the Ozone was my way to keep in touch and ‘know’ what was going on. Thanks, and best wishes to all….we sometimes forgot that we were all Buckeyes here, and we should have been able to disagree without being disagreeable.
Well the Forum has been a part of my daily life since I first found it, maybe 20 years ago. It is/was a cherished gift. Wanting nothing but the best for current and past Ozone staff members.
Bestest Regards,
Mark
Thank you for all the articles and reporting over many years!