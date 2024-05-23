The-Ozone Forum Discontinued

After almost 28 years of continuous use the-ozone forum has been retired.

The decision to retire the forum was precipitated by a combination of factors. The single -most over-arching factor is the retirement of almost the complete Ozone staff resulting in the lack of full-time people to manage and maintain the forum.

This decision probably seems abrupt and without warning, and it is, so a note of explanation is in order.

Recently the-Ozone forum came under a hacker attack. The forum security held up and was not breached, but our ISP (Amazon Web Services) required proof that the site had remained under the control of the original owners. Quite literally, there was no one available to complete that task, so our ISP took down the site.

It was a correct decision on their part and we have no quarrel with it.

That experience, our inability to respond in the required fashion in a timely manner, led to soul searching on our part. The conclusion reached was that it is inevitable that this or other problems a will inevitably crop up in the future and we will most likely not be in a position to handle them. So the decision was made to pull the plug.

It was not a decision that was made lightly, but it is one with which we are completely comfortable given our circumstances.

We’d like to thank all of you who have used our board through the years and made it the success that it was. Special thanks goes to the poster whose handle is Zanzibar. Zanz is the one who actually wrote the software for the forum – from scratch- and literally gave life to it. Thank you Zanz for everything, and I hope your retirement is long and enjoyable.