Two-Minute Drill: Ryan Day Talks Offseason Updates on The Fan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joined the Morning Juice show on 97.1 The Fan on Wednesday morning to discuss offseason updates including roster retention and the transfer portal, the defense, and summer workouts.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

+ The season is cyclical. After the season, they are recruiting for a month in January. February is winter workouts, and then spring ball starts. After the spring game, the assistant coaches go on the road and that’s where they are at right now before summer workouts and then the preseason.

+ On the team remaining in tact after the second transfer portal window, Day there was a lot of transparency in recruiting and through the spring practices. They constantly communicated with players on where they stood and also what they needed to improve on. “Now more than ever, you have to continue to talk to these guys about where they stand.” Most of the players on this roster said they were here for a common goal and purpose.

+ On a special group on the defensive side of the ball, Day said “first thing is you have to get the right people in the right seats and we’ve done that. It started with Cody Simon coming back…” The talent is there and as they head into the summer it’s about the chemistry and building that identity.

+ Jordan Hancock is one of the most underrated players on the roster right now. He is going to have a great season.

+ Summer workouts are active and players are moving from station to station. They are actively lifting and it’s intense — it’s not bench pressing with breaks. The strength staff simulates what it takes to play in a game and there’s not a lot of downtime. “The backbone of our program is the strength and conditioning that goes on in the winter and the summer.” It’s very important in how they build their identity.

+ Players were home for a few weeks after finals and summer classes start soon, so players are returning this week. June is very busy with recruiting and it picks up.

+ They focus on official visits in June now that they are available instead of in-season official visits because it’s quieter and provides more of an opportunity to spend time with the players. It is also because of the earlier signing dates.

