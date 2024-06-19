Guard Taison Chatman to Miss 2024-25 Season with Knee Injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State sophomore guard Taison Chatman will miss the 2024-25 season following a knee injury and surgery as announced by Ohio State on Wednesday.

Below is the full release from the Ohio State Department of Athletics.

Taison Chatman to Miss 2024-25 Season with a Knee Injury

The sophomore guard played in 16 games last season as a freshman

“I’m incredibly sad for Taison that he’s going to miss the entire year,” head coach Jake Diebler said. “After a tough start to his collegiate career, he worked his way back and played a role for us at the end of last season. He continued that development this spring and was working out really well. I was looking forward to watching him take the next step this year. But I know he’ll work hard and get back to form as soon as he can.”

Chatman, a Minneapolis, Minn., was slowed at the start of his freshman season due to a meniscus injury. That was fully healed and was not a factor in this injury. He appeared in 16 games last season, scoring 15 points and dishing out five assists. He scored his first collegiate points on a jumper at Minnesota in his hometown on Feb. 22. He also hit a three-pointer in four of his final five games of the season.

Photo via Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.