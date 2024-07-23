Four Buckeyes Earn Big Ten Preseason Honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four Ohio State players were given Big Ten preseason honors. Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Four Ohio State Buckeyes Earn Big Ten Preseason Honors

Downs, Egbuka, Henderson and Tuimoloau comprise one-third of the honors candidates

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four Ohio State Buckeye football players were among 12 in the Big Ten Conference to receive preseason honors today in front of the start of 2024 Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Buckeyes selected by a conference-wide panel of media voters, including two from each member school, included sophomore SAF Caleb Downs, senior WR Emeka Egbuka, senior RB TreVeyon Henderson and senior DE JT Tuimoloau.

Downs, at 6-0 and 205-pounds, is from Hoschton, Ga., and arrived at Ohio State this January via the transfer portal. Last year at Alabama he was the Shaun Alexander national freshman of the year, the SEC freshman of the year and the first freshman to lead the Crimson Tide in tackles with 107.

Egbuka, a physical, 6-1, 205-pound receiver from Steilacoom, Wash., will be the leader of what will once again be a talented wide receiver corps at Ohio State. He enters the 2024 season with 124 career receptions (T14th at Ohio State) for 1,857 yards (16th at Ohio State) and 14 touchdowns. He needs 78 receptions and 1,041 yards to set new school records in those categories.

Henderson is coming off a first-team all-Big Ten season in 2023. The 5-10, 208-pounder from Hopewell, Va., has 2,745 career rushing yards and has scored 37 total touchdowns. He has started 29 times for the Buckeyes and needs just 808 yards rushing to climb into Top 5 status in that category at Ohio State.

Tuimoloau is 6-5 and 269 pounds and is from Edgewood, Wash. The two-time first-team all-Big Ten selection enters the 2024 season with 83 career tackles, including a team-leading 22.0 tackles-for-losses totaling 115 yards, 11.0 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, five pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. He is coming off a second-team All-America season in 2023 when he had 38 tackles and 7.0 tackles-for-loss, including 5.0 quarterback sacks.

Ohio State opens its 2024 fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 1.

2024 Big Ten Preseason Honors

LB Jay Higgins, Iowa

DT Mason Graham, Michigan

DB Will Johnson, Michigan

TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

WR Tez Johnson, Oregon

SAF Caleb Downs, Ohio State

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

DE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

DE Abdul Carter, Penn State

RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

