Josh Fryar Provides Stability on Right Side of Offensive Line

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Among the questions to be answered in fall camp this August is the right side of Ohio State’s offensive line.

Starting right tackle Josh Fryar was expected to potentially move inside to the guard position this upcoming season. But that would require another Buckeye to step up to fill his shoes at right tackle. After the spring, head coach Ryan Day is feeling confident in Fryar’s ability to play either position, but with the options available to complete the right side of the line, Fryar isn’t likely to move inside.

“We see Josh making a lot of progress,” Day said. “He’s had a really good spring and another good offseason. We felt like in the spring, he did a nice job there, so we feel like there’s just been a lot of progress made. I think coming off the last year, he built some confidence and then he knows he can do it. He knows the areas he’s going to improve in in order for him to help us win the games we need to win, so we feel confident with him playing guard and tackle.”

“We’ve got to figure out what that right side looks like,” Day added. “I would say we’re probably leaning towards playing Josh [Fryar] at tackle and trying to figure out who that right guard is at this time, but we do have some flexibility there. And he’s been a leader for us, he’s on the leadership committee. Just looking at his numbers and how he’s changed his body, we’re expecting a big fall from him.”

If Fryar plugs into the starting right tackle role again this season, the right guard position will likely be a battle between sophomore Luke Mongtomery, and redshirt sophomores Carson Hinzman and Tegra Tshabola, who all saw time at right guard during spring camp and the spring game. These options give the Buckeyes more to work with at guard than at tackle, if Fryar switched and took over at guard. Alabama transfer Seth McLaughlin is expected to take over the starting center role, previously held by Hinzman.

Ohio State looked at its options in the transfer portal after the spring, but based on the limited availability in the portal at the time and the younger talent the Buckeyes have, Day felt he saw enough progress in the line to go forward with who they have on the roster.

The offensive line is not the only position that the coaching staff needs to shake out ahead of the season opener against Akron on Aug. 31. Despite the talented roster and high expectations for Ohio State this season on offense, there are still answers that Day needs to find and depth that needs to be built — including the offensive line.

““We’ve got to square away the quarterback,” Day said. “I feel like the offensive line on the right side, we’ve got to solidify that. I feel like we’ve got to build enough depth at receiver that we feel like we can put in five or six into the game and feel good about it.”

