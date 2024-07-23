Two-Minute Drill: Big Ten Coaches Talk at Big Ten Football Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The head coaches from around the Big Ten met with the media in Indianapolis July 23-25 as a part of the 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days.

Brent Bielema of Illinois, Greg Schiano of Rutgers, Luke Fickell of Wisconsin, David Braun of Northwestern, Ryan Walters of Purdue, and Ryan Day of Ohio State all spoke on Tuesday. On Wednesday, DeShaun Foster of UCLA, Kirk Ferentz of Iowa, Jonathan Smith of Michigan State, Lincoln Riley of USC, Matt Rhule of Nebraska, and James Franklin of Penn State all stepped up to the podium. The last day featured Dan Lanning of Oregon, P.J. Fleck of Minnesota, Michael Locksley of Maryland, Jedd Fisch of Washington, Curt Cignetti of Indiana and Sherrone Moore of Michigan.

Here are the highlights of what each coach had to say. This post will be updated throughout the week.

Brent Bielema

+ The addition of technology in college football this season is going to be huge.

+ Their team this season has 17 players who have started more than 10 games in college football. They have a lot of valuable experience in the building.

Greg Schiano

+ The program is vertically aligned, more than it has ever been, and they have a great mission.

+ Recruiting and retaining the players from New Jersey is critical to their success. The players that have the ability and the right cultural fit, and finding them in their backyard, is critical.

+ In the last 18 months they went from a coach-led program to a player-led program.

+ He loves being in the Big Ten. He came out of retirement to win a championship game at Rutgers. They are building to do that and want to stand out in the Big Ten.

Luke Fickell

+ He is excited to create new traditions and rivalries in this new coast-to-coast Big Ten. They are only gaining, growing, and adding to what they had in the past.

+ The 2024 Badger team is about leadership. Since January 1, their ability to attack every aspect of leadership within their program has been critical and will be put to the test.

+ On transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, Fickell said Van Dyke has walked in and embraced their program — he understood what he was walking into. He has a humility about him and understood that he has to earn everything. The best thing about him is his ability to re-focus on the team and grow. He experienced an incredible amount of adversity in his three years at Miami and for him to handle the changes he did, he has done a phenomenal job.

David Braun

+ They are at their best when wide receiver A.J. Henning has the ball in his hands.

+ On the offseason, Braun said it’s been unique with a year full of firsts, going through the first full cycle as a head coach. But personally, his family has settled in and that has been nice.

+ On going 8-5 last year after going 1-11 the previous season for a 7-win improvement, Braun said it took all 103 players who chose to stay. They found success because of the leadership on their team, it was a player-led team. This new group has to find the same level of leadership.

Ryan Walters

+ “What a difference a year makes. A lot has changed through the course of this last year.” They upgraded their weight room and dining hall and got new uniforms. They added 37 new players to the roster, 27 enrolled in January.

+ Everyone in their building has a chip on their shoulder that grows everyday. The preseason polls have the Boilermakers last in the Big Ten and as much as they try to avoid reading it, they see it. He’d be naive not to address it with the team and 18 out of 18 is a large reason why they have that chip on their shoulder.

+ They have the makings to have an explosive offense.

Ryan Day

