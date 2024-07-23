Two-Minute Drill: Ryan Day at Big Ten Football Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis on Tuesday to preview the Buckeyes’ 2024 season. Day took the podium for 15 minutes and met with the media for nearly an hour in a breakout session.

Here’s what Day had to say in Indianapolis.

Ryan Day — Podium

+ Tony Petitti’s leadership has been strong with all of the changes going on in college football. Day is excited about what’s coming.

+ The group is excited that Ross Bjork is their leader at AD as he takes over for Gene Smith. He has connected well with the staff and players and has a great future at Ohio State.

+ It’s a “funky” time going into the preseason as they turn away from some family time in the summer, but the preseason is exciting for them. The team is working with urgency and purpose. Day thanks his family and his wife Christina, for being his rock.

+ It was difficult to name three players to come to Indianapolis to represent the team. There was a total of 12 players who decided they wanted to come back and play this year and forgo their opportunities in the NFL. Now as they head into preseason, “you can see the look in their eyes.” It’s a special group and it’s a fun group to be around.

+ They need to build a foundation in camp — “We’re going to work really hard to have a physical preseason camp as that’s what’s going to make the difference in the end.”

+ Jack Sawyer was the leader in bringing back the group of players.

+ The focus is on the preseason and they can’t look back or look forward. There’s a lot of hype around this team but they can’t let that distract them from the work they need to put in and the foundation they need to lay heading into the season. There’s great talent and experience in that locker room, but it’s going to take the no-talent-issues to get them to where they want to be.

+ On the offensive line, Day said that’s the area they are locked in on. Coming out of the summer their bodies look different and they look good. But this team is going to go as the offensive line goes and go as the defensive line goes — they know how important it is going to be. Josh Fryar has been a leader. Carson Hinzman and Seth McLaughlin can swing between center and right guard. They have players who can fill the roles on the right side of the line, but they have to see how their training translates to being on the field.

+ On the depth at receiver, Day said they have a good top heavy group but then, “where is 4,5,6, and 7?” They need Jayden Ballard to step up, he’s a down-field threat. Brandon Inniss is standing out. Bryson Rodgers gives them playmaking ability in the slot, but be needs to play bigger and stronger.

+ On the expectations for this season, Day said they know they have expectations at Ohio State. They don’t shy away from their goals, they know what the standard is, but that can’t be their focus. There’s always going to be chatter and noise and they have to block that out and focus on the foundation. “We have to re-build to get to where we want to be.” The expectation is to win every game — that’s not new.

+ On delegating play calling duties to Chip Kelly and how Day is now managing games, Day said there’s a change with the two-minute warning and they need to consider that impact. But other than that going into each game there will still be a game plan and Chip is running the offense — he needs to take that. Day’s job is to look into the horizon, see what’s coming. The great thing is that they both see things the same way. Letting Chip run with the offense allows Day to be more involved generally, including with special teams, and looking more at how they play complementary football.

WATCH

Ryan Day — Breakout Session

+ There’s a great energy around this team. They know what they want. “You can feel it when you’re around the guys. You can feel it, it’s real.” They have to earn everything they get this year.

+ On the quarterback competition, Day said in the spring, Lincoln Keinholz and Devin Brown were the only ones who knew the offense. They will have a better idea of where everyone is based on their knowledge of the offense this preseason, but it’s going to come down to what they do on the field.

+ The expectations are what they are. “Every year you have an opportunity at Ohio State to win every game and that’s because of the great coaches and players that came before them.” They want perfection.

+ They need to leave no doubt — not leave it to one play, call, or snap.

+ On the plan for fall camp, Day said for the first four practices that are open, they will use the two fields to get as many reps as possible. They will then use one field and be more deliberate about how they split their reps.

+ Chip Kelly is going to focus on what the right plays are for the players they have and then also having a fastball in the offense.

+ They knew they needed a quarterback who has the ability to run the ball — who has the threat of that. That combined with Chip Kelly, who can bring them to the next level, is exciting for the entire offense.

+ On the NIL market, Day said the value of being an Ohio State football player in Columbus is extremely high.

+ Carson Hinzman will likely play both center and guard. Seth McLaughlin is learning to use his voice and is finding his way, earning the respect of his teammates. His experience is calming for the offense. Having last year under his belt is really going to pay off for Hinzman. It was interesting for Day to hear McLaughlin’s experiences in the offseasons at Alabama.

+ On a long season with the playoff expansion, Day said death will be critical but it won’t change how they work everyday. “We know what we need to get done.” They have to figure out exactly what that looks like.

+ On potentially having 105 scholarships, Day said there has to be a discussion about it. They are used to having 120 and there has to be something in place to be able to replace players if they are hurt or unavailable. “120 works, so to go to 105 we’d have to make some adjustments.”

+ Emeka Egbuka can do so many things, there’s not much he can’t do as an athlete and as a player. He is strong and is a warrior. “We’re going to count on him in some big spots.”