INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke for nearly an hour at his breakout session at Big Ten Football Media Days on Tuesday.

Three Buckeyes were sent to represent Ohio State in Indianapolis — wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, defensive lineman Jack Sawyer, and defensive back Denzel Burke — who also met with the media for an extended period of time.

You can watch clips of the press conferences below.

Ryan Day

WR Emeka Egbuka

DL Jack Sawyer

DB Denzel Burke