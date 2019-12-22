Which 2020 Ohio State Signees Are Enrolling Early?

Just about every Ohio State recruiting class this century has featured a handful of early enrollees.

Termed “mid-year enrollees” by the coaches, these should-be-high-school-seniors enroll in college, take classes, go through winter workouts, and then get to experience spring football and summer workouts with veteran college football players.

It’s an eye-opening experience and an incredible advantage for freshmen and it better prepares them for fall camp. It is done with designs on getting them ready to help out as quickly as possible..

This year, the Buckeyes are expecting to welcome in 14 early enrollees, with five of them being defensive players and nine coming from the offense.

Interestingly, both quarterback signees — Jack Miller and CJ Stroud — will be in early as they start to jockey for position immediately. Also joining them will be all four receiver signees.

Also of benefit to Ohio State is the fact that both cornerbacks are enrolling early.

Below is the list of the expected early enrollees. Their bios are provided by Ohio State.

Lejond Cavazos / 6-1, 196 / CB / San Antonio, Texas / IMG Academy

A composite four-star recruit by 247Sports.com, Rivals and ESPN who is ranked among the top 25 safeties nationally … will play in the ESPN Under Armour All-American Game … a native of San Antonio, Texas and plays for nationally renowned IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. … won the fastest man event at The Opening Regional in February of 2019 and has the highest overall score … played both cornerback and safety at IMG … projects as a cornerback for the Buckeyes … had his junior season cut short after five games due to injury … when fully healthy as a sophomore, earned playing time on a team that had 21 seniors who were on FBS rosters the following fall … the son of Melba and CJ Cavazos.

Mookie Cooper / 5-9, 195 / WR / Maryland Heights, Mo. / Pattonville

A versatile receiver and talented athlete who is ranked as the country’s No. 15 receiver and No. 82 overall player by 247Sports … a four-star prospect … third-rated player in the state of Missouri … averaged nearly 30 yards per reception as a junior, hauling in 29 passes for 869 yards and nine touchdowns while helping Trinity Catholic win their first-ever Class 3 state championship … amassed more than 1,100 yards of total offense … also rushed for 224 yards while scoring 18 touchdowns … participated in The Opening … will play in the ESPN Under Armour All-American Game … named to the Maxwell Award National High School Offensive Player of the Year Watch List … is the son of Danita Gibson.

Jacolbe Cowan / 6-5, 262 / DL / Charlotte, N.C. / Providence Day School

Rated as a four-star prospect by every major scouting service … is a top 150 recruit nationally … the nation’s No. 15-ranked defensive tackle by 247Sports … projects as a defensive end … had 36 tackles and 10 sacks as a junior in 2018 to earn all-conference, all-state and All-America honors … helped Providence Day and head coach Adam Hastings win the NCISAA state championship this past season … selected to play in the Under Armour All-American Game … is the son of Rykesha Cowan.

Julian Fleming / 6-2, 199 / WR / Catawissa, Pa. / Southern Columbia

Is the nation’s top-ranked wide receiver and overall player according to ESPN.com … the No. 2 overall player by 247Sports … named PennLive’s Pennsylvania Player of the Year in 2019 as well as Pennsylvania’s Gatorade Player of the Year … a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award … will play in the ESPN Under Armour All-American Game … is the state’s career leader in touchdown receptions (77) and receiving yards (5,514) … 255 career receptions … 72 receptions for 1,582 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior as Southern Columbia won its 10th PIAA state championship … had 78 catches for 1,524 yards and 22 TDs in 2018 … also returned three interceptions for touchdowns and had a punt return TD … is a three-sport star who also plays basketball and won the Class AA 100-meter dash at the PIAA Track and Field Championships … named Pennsylvania’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Class AA State Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania Football Writers in 2018 … is the son of Betsy Fleming.

Darrion Henry / 6-5, 279 / DL / Cincinnati, Ohio / Princeton

Ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Ohio and the No. 16 defensive tackle prospect in the nation by 247Sports.com … projects as a defensive end … is a four-star prospect who is a top 150 player nationally … teammate at Princeton High School of fellow signee Paris Johnson, Jr. for head coach Mike Daniels … one of five members of this year’s signing class to come from the Cincinnati area … member of the Southwest Ohio Football Coaches Association Division I first team this past fall … first-team All-Ohio … as a junior, led the Greater Miami Conference with 8.5 sacks to go with a team-high 61 tackles … added three forced fumbles … is the son of Denetra Henry and Olen Young.

Paris Johnson, Jr. / 6-6, 290 / OL / Cincinnati, Ohio / Princeton

Consensus five-star prospect by 247Sports.com, Rivals and ESPN … is the No. 7-ranked player overall in the class of 2020 by 247Sports and the nation’s No. 1 tackle … the top-ranked player in the state of Ohio … spent his first three seasons at St. Xavier in Cincinnati for head coach Steve Specht before finishing his career at Princeton H.S. under Mike Daniels … Princeton offensive MVP in 2019 … had 106 pancakes this past fall … two-time OHSAA first-team All-Ohio selection … all-conference twice (GMC and GCL) … will play in the 2020 All-American Bowl in San Antonio … ambassador invite to Polynesian Bowl … twice named a MaxPreps High School All-American … two-time USA Today All-American … member of the National Honors Society and Chinese International Honor Society … achieved academic high honors each year of high school … built comprehensive list of volunteer experiences, including serving as a student ambassador at St. Xavier and working numerous football camps … is the son of Monica Johnson.

Trey Leroux / 6-8, 330 / OL / Norwalk, Ohio / Norwalk

Consensus three-star prospect who is the No. 38 player in Ohio according to 247Sports.com … helped Norwalk and head coach Todd Fox to its best season in 44 years as a junior, winning 10 games and making a run to the Division III state semifinals … named the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Northwest District Lineman of the Year and All-Ohio first team as both a junior and senior … credited with 37 “pancake” blocks at Norwalk’s left tackle for an offense that averaged 37 points and 397 yards per game … the Truckers were 9-3 and shared the SBC Lake Division title this past fall … the season prior in 2018, Norwalk averaged 31.1 points per game and scored 40 or more points five times … is the son of Tami and Tony Leroux.

Jack James Miller, III / 6-4, 215 / QB / Scottsdale, Ariz. / Chaparral

The nation’s No. 14-ranked pro style quarterback by 247Sports.com … a four-star prospect by every major recruiting service … was the MVP at The Opening Los Angeles to earn a place at the Elite 11 Finals … Max Preps All American, All State as a freshman … Division 6A All District, All Region, All State honors … three year Ed Doherty Award recipient … played for Chaparral High school and head coach Brent Barnes and offensive coordinator Tim Kohner, where he was 2017 offensive MVP and 2019 offensive player of the year … was a four year varsity starter … holds the Arizona state record with 115 passing touchdowns, and 3,653 passing yards and 53 touchdowns in a season, a 2A state record … finishes high school career averaging 285 all-purpose yards per game, 248 passing yards per game and a Max Preps QBR of 114.9 … amassed nearly 10,000 yards and 130 total touchdowns in his 38 game high school career … member of the 2018 and 2019 mid-season Watch List for the National Quarterback of the Year award … is the son of Shea and Jack Miller, Jr. … has three sisters, Olivia, Anna and Emma.

Gee Scott Jr. / 6-3, 207 / WR / Seattle, Wash. / Eastside Catholic

A top-100 prospect nationally who is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports.com … the nation’s No. 12-ranked wide receiver and the No. 2 player in the state of Washington … will play in the Army All-American Bowl … had 76 receptions for 1,453 yards and 15 touchdowns this past fall … caught 52 passes for 755 yards and six touchdowns as a junior in 2018 … played for head coach Jeremey Thielbahr and helped Eastside Catholic win the 3A state title in 2018, finishing 13-1 overall … included in the season was a GEICO Bowl Series victory over Arizona powerhouse Centennial … earned an invitation to The Opening Finals in Dallas as a result of his performance at The Opening Regional in Oakland where he had the second-highest testing score … an All-Metro League Mountain Division selection … is the son of Tara Scott and Gee Scott Sr.

C.J. Stroud / 6-3, 194 / QB / Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. / Rancho Cucamonga

A four-star prospect who is rated as the nation’s No. 2 pro style quarterback and No. 83 regardless of position … was one of the top performers at the Elite 11 Finals last summer, earning MVP honors … had a spectacular senior season for Rancho Cucamonga and head coach Mark Verti, throwing for 3,878 yards and 47 touchdowns in 13 games … completed 66 percent of his passes … led Rancho Cucamonga to the state semifinals and a 9-4 record… amassed 6,221 yards passing as a starter during his junior and season seasons … had just 15 interceptions in 754 career pass attempts … will play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio … is the son of Kimberly Stroud.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba / 6-1, 188 / WR / Rockwall, Texas / Rockwall

A four-star prospect and top 50-ranked recruit nationally according to 247Sports.com … No. 5-ranked player in the state of Texas … will play in the Army All-American game in San Antonio … participated in The Opening Finals in Dallas last summer … has compiled 5,346 career receiving yards and 82 touchdowns in 44 career games … in 13 games as a senior this fall, had 104 catches for 2,094 yards and 35 touchdowns … 2,264 yards from scrimmage with 39 touchdowns … was the leading receiver in the Dallas area as a junior in 2018, hauling in 97 passes for 1,828 yards and 20 touchdowns for head coach Rodney Webb and Rockwall High School … first team all-area by the Dallas Morning News … caught 14 passes for 267 yards and three TDs in a playoff game vs. Allen in a 2018 playoff game … a first team Class 6A all-state selection … member of the Austin American-Statesman’s 2020 Fab 55 … top-rated receiver in the Dallas area by the Dallas Morning News … as a sophomore in 2017, caught 83 passes for 1,328 yards and nine touchdowns … is the son of Jami Smith and Maada Smith-Njigba.

Ryan Watts / 6-3, 187 / CB / Little Elm, Texas / Little Elm

One of the country’s best defensive backs, rates as the nation’s No. 17 cornerback by 247Sports … a four-star prospect … member of the ESPN 300 … the No. 21 recruit in the SportsDayHS Class of 2020 rankings … named his team’s Most Valuable Player as a senior for Little Elm High School and head coach Kendrick Brown … played both cornerback and wide receiver for the Lobos … member of the MaxPreps Texas Preseason All-State team … is the son of Claire Watts-Cooper and Wayne Cooper.

Kourt Williams / 6-1, 216 / SAF / Bellflower, Calif. / St. John Bosco

Plays for one of the nation’s top programs, St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif. and head coach Jason Negro … the Braves are the nation’s No. 1-ranked team by MaxPreps … is a four-star prospect who is the 11th-ranked outside linebacker in the country and the No. 16 overall player in the state of California by 247Sports … selected to play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio … with Williams leading the way in the secondary, St. John Bosco has given up 10 points or less in eight of 14 games … totaled 74 tackles and two sacks as a junior … comes from the same program that produced Ohio State All-Big Ten and All-American guard Wyatt Davis … is the son of Monica and Kourt Williams Sr.

Luke Wypler / 6-3, 280 / OL / Montvale, N.J. / St. Joseph Regional

A top-100 nationally-ranked prospect who earned a four-star designation by 247Sports.com, Rivals and ESPN … is the No. 1-rated player in New Jersey according to 247Sports.com and the No. 96 player overall … projects as either a guard or center in college … is the No. 2-ranked center in the country by 247Sports.com and was the No. 3-ranked guard at the time of his commitment … played tackle for head coach Augie Hoffmann at St. Joseph Regional … was a three-year starter … helped the Green Knights go 10-2 and win the NJSIAA Non-Public Group IV state championship in 2018, the school’s 18th state football title … led the way for a rushing attack that netted nearly 2,500 yards and averaged more than 200 yards/game … earned first-team All-State honors by NJ.com … a 2018 MaxPreps Junior All-American … committed to play in the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio … is the son of Al Wypler and Michele Desimone.