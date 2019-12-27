Availability Report: Buckeyes As Healthy As They’ve Been

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — While several members of the Ohio State football team are dealing with their various dings and nicks, it could be argued that they are currently as healthy as they have been since the season began.

The Buckeyes have released their availability report for tomorrow night’s Fiesta Bowl and for the second time in as many games, there are no game-time decisions.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wanted his banged-up Buckeyes to get some rest during bowl prep these last three weeks, but they also had to find a happy medium with preparation.

So far, things have gone according to plan.

Regarding quarterback Justin Fields’ knee, after saying it was 80-85% earlier in the week, Fields was asked by reporters where things stood on Thursday and he responded that he wasn’t talking about his knee anymore.

Fields wasn’t happy with where things were early on, but was hopeful his knee would continue to improve. It is unlikely that it has improved to the point where it won’t be an issue, however.

Cornerback Damon Arnette continues to wear a brace on his wrist, which is something he has dealt with all season long.

Other than those two issues, which continue to improve, the Buckeyes will have almost all hands on deck. The players they’ll be missing are the same guys who have been missing for most of the season, as well as senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper, who is taking a redshirt year this season.

Here is the full list of who is out.

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Marcus Crowley

OG Gavin Cupp

DT Noah Donald

WR Ellijah Gardiner

SAF Ronnie Hickman

WR CJ Saunders

DT Taron Vincent

DE Jonathon Cooper

Ohio State Official Fiesta Bowl Depth Chart