Buckeye Shootaround — No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Ohio State | Tip-Off Time, TV, Lineups, Predictions

The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1) and No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats take part in the CBSSports Classic for the sixth year in a row. This will be the second time in those six years that these two teams will meet. The game will be played in Las Vegas and tip off at 5:15 pm Eastern on CBS. Ohio State comes into the game following an 80-48 win over Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday. The Wildcats last played on Wednesday, losing 69-66 to Utah in Las Vegas.

Opening Tip

Who: No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Ohio State

What: Men’s Basketball

Where: Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

When: Saturday 5:15 pm (CBS)

Why: Because what happens in Vegas stays on the collective consciousness.

Line: Ohio State -4.5

The Buckeyes

Three-Point Territory

+ Sophomore guard Duane Washington practiced on Friday and could be back in the lineup against Kentucky. He has missed the last two games with a rib injury. One of those games was the Buckeyes’ lone loss of the season, an 84-71 defeat at Minnesota. Washington is averaging 11.4 points per game and leading the Big Ten in three-point shooting (.537). He has scored at least 14 points in three of his last four games.

+ Ohio State and Kentucky are meeting for the 21st time with the Wildcats holding an 11-9 record vs. the Buckeyes to date. Ohio State leads the series 6-3 in neutral-site games with the last such meeting going the way of the Buckeyes Dec. 19, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York, as part of the CBSSports Classic. Ohio State, unranked at the time, knocked off No. 4 Kentucky 74-67. The game Saturday will be the first in the last five meetings that one of the teams was outside the Top 5. In the last four games, UK has been ranked No. 5,3,11 and 4. Ohio State was No. 1 in 2011 in a 62-60 loss in the NCAA East Regional Semifinals in Newark, New Jersey. Ohio State defeated the Wildcats in three-consecutive NCAA Mideast Regional from 1961, ’62 and 68. The Buckeyes advanced to the Final Four each of those seasons, making it to the title game in both ’61 and ’62.

SERIES HISTORY

1/2/33 W @Kentucky …………………………………… 46-30

12/27/39 L Kentucky ……………………………………… 30-36

12/13/41 W Kentucky ………………………………………. 43-41

1/1943 W @Kentucky …………………………………… 45-40

12/13/43 L Kentucky ……………………………………… 28-40

12/23/44 L @Kentucky (ot) ……………………………… 48-53

3/2245 W 1-vs. Kentucky ………………………………..45-37

12/4/57 L Kentucky ………………………………………. 54-61

12/19/58 L 2-@Kentucky …………………………….. 76-95(2)

12/28/59 L @Kentucky ……………………………93(3)-96(13)

3/18/61 W 3-vs. Kentucky ……………………………..87(1)-74

3/17/62 W 4-vs. Kentucky. …………………………74(1)-64(3)

3/16/68 W 5-vs. Kentucky…………………………….82-81(5)

12/3/80 L @Kentucky …………………………… .64(9)-70(2)

12/5/81 L Kentucky ………………………………….. 62-78(2)

3/13/87 W 6-vs. Kentucky. ………………………………..91-77

12/22/93 L 7-vs. Kentucky …………………………. 88-100(5)

12/28/96 L 8-vs. Kentucky…………………………….65-81(3)

3/25/11 L 9-vs. Kentucky……………………….. 60(1)-62(11)

12/19/15 W 10-vs. Kentucky …………………………..74-67(4)

12/21/19 11-vs. Kentucky

1-NCAA East Regionals, New York

2-Kentucky Invitational, Lexington, Ky..

3-NCAA Mideast Regionals, Louisville, Ky.

4-NCAA Mideast Regionals, Iowa City, Iowa

5-NCAA Mideast Regionals, Lexington, Ky.

6-NCAA First Round, Atlanta, Ga.

7-Maui Invitational, Maui, Hawaii

8-Gatorade Rock-n-Roll Shootout, Cleveland, Ohio

9-NCAA East Regional Semifi nals, Newark, New Jersey

10-CBSSports Classic, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

11-CBSSports Classic, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

+ Ohio State has defeated its opponent by 30+ points five times this season. Ohio State has now held its opponent to 20 or fewer made field goals seven times this season. The Buckeyes were credited with 23 assists on 31 made baskets vs. the Redhawks. Ohio State has posted 20 or more assists seven times in the Holtmann era (7-0). In the last three seasons, the Buckeyes are 28-2 when recording 16 or more assists. CJ Walker was credited with six assists vs. SEMO while the Redhawks recorded five as a team. The last Buckeye to hand out more assists than the opponent was JaQuan Lyle (11) vs. Jackson State (9) Nov. 23, 2016. Against SEMO, freshman D.J. Carton had five assists to tie SEMO’s team total.

The Kentucky Wildcats

What You Need To Know

+ Kentucky was picked to win the SEC title by the league’s media members. UK owns 48 SEC regular-season titles Ashton Hagans was a preseason All-SEC First Team pick by the league’s coaches and media. EJ Montgomery and Tyrese Maxey were All-SEC Second Team.

+ Kentucky doesn’t lose very often during the John Calipari era, but when the Wildcats do, they almost always bounce back. UK is 51-12 under Calipari following a loss (record does not count end-of-season losses). The Wildcats have only lost back-to-back games 12 times during the Calipari era with three of those losses having come during a four-game losing streak from Feb. 3-14, 2018. That was the first four-game losing streak under Calipari. Previously, the last time UK lost four games in a row was in February 2009, when the Wildcats dropped four straight games to end the regular season. It was the first time Calipari had lost four straight since the end of the 2004-05 season at Memphis. UK has never lost back-to-back home games under Calipari.

+ In an event that features four of college basketball’s top programs, Kentucky and Ohio State will meet for the second time in the event’s sixyear history. UK and North Carolina are tied for the best record in the event at 3-2 after the Wildcats defeated the Tar Heels last season in Chicago. Ohio State and UCLA are both 2-3. OSU defeated Kentucky 74-67 in the previous CBS Sports Classic matchup between the two teams in Brooklyn in December 2015. Jamal Murray, now with the Denver Nuggets, scored 33 points for the Wildcats. UK leads the all-time series vs. Ohio State 11-9, including the memorable 62-60 over the Buckeyes, the top overall seed, in the 2011 Sweet 16.

+ John Calipari’s teams aren’t just good against the best teams in the country, they’re great. Not only does Kentucky own a 60-31 record (.659) vs. Associated Press Top 25 teams under John Calipari, UK is 7-4 when both teams are ranked in the AP top five following the win over No. 1 Michigan State. All-time, Calipari is 13-8 when both teams are ranked in the AP top five. When both teams are ranked in the AP Top 25, Calipari’s all-time record is 83-54, including a 52-27 mark at Kentucky. When both are ranked in the top 10 he has a 27-18 record, including 16-11 at UK.

+ Kentucky’s depth has been tested by a number of injuries this season with Nate Sestina’s recent left wrist fracture continuing a rash of misfortune. Nine Wildcats this season have dealt with injuries or are still rehabbing old ones. The Wildcats had only nine full-time basketball scholarship players available in four games this season. Against Utah Valley, with EJ Montgomery (right ankle) and Immanuel Quickley (chest) out, just seven full-time basketball scholarship players were available. That included Ashton Hagans, who was dealing with right leg soreness. Kentucky will enter Saturday’s matchup vs. Ohio State as healthy as it has been all season long. With Sestina returning to the court in just three week’s time and Dontaie Allen and Zan Payne.

Five Predictions

+ Ohio State will hold Kentucky under 25% from three.

+ If Duane Washington plays, he will score at least 15 points.

+ Kentucky sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans will score at least 20 points, provided Luther Muhammad isn’t assigned to defend him.

+ Kaleb Wesson will be held under 45% shooting.

+ Buckeyes by seven.