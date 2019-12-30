The Buckeye SloopCast: S5E39 — Ohio State Isn’t Going Anywhere

In this edition of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle recap what happened and what they saw and felt from Saturday night’s Fiesta Bowl. They try to process the loss and the reasons it happened. It wasn’t just one play, but there were so many critical plays that could have changed the outcome. If you need some catharsis, this is your place.
The Rundown
Feeling the feels
Lawrence and the machine
JK all day every day
No one play
Good guy Chris Olave
Ok, fine, let’s talk about the refs
Fields still isn’t right
Red zone, red zone, red zone
The punt block that wasn’t
Eventually the clock runs out
It just kind of sucks
#OhioState isn’t going anywhere
The Spikedrivers
The Ballad of John Dillinger
