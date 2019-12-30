The Buckeye SloopCast: S5E39 — Ohio State Isn’t Going Anywhere

In this edition of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle recap what happened and what they saw and felt from Saturday night’s Fiesta Bowl. They try to process the loss and the reasons it happened. It wasn’t just one play, but there were so many critical plays that could have changed the outcome. If you need some catharsis, this is your place.

The Rundown

Feeling the feels

Lawrence and the machine

JK all day every day

No one play

Good guy Chris Olave

Ok, fine, let’s talk about the refs

Fields still isn’t right

Red zone, red zone, red zone

The punt block that wasn’t

Eventually the clock runs out

It just kind of sucks

#OhioState isn’t going anywhere

The Spikedrivers

The Ballad of John Dillinger

