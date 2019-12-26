Buckeye Weekly Podcast — It’s a Fiesta Bowl Roundtable!

In this edition of the Buckeye Weekly podcast, Tony Gerdeman and Tom Orr are joined by a cast of several in breaking down this Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl. Clemson beat writer Matt Connolly from The State helped the fellas out, as did his cohort Ben Breiner, also from The State. We were all then joined by Pat Murphy from Bucknuts, and then later on an appearance from The Lantern sports editor Andy Anders got everything back on track. No picks were made, but everyone is expecting some scoring in this game. We talk about areas of vulnerability and areas of strengths for both teams and generally tried not to talk over each other while we did it.

