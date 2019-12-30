Ohio State Lands Commitment From 2021 TE Sam Hart

The Ohio State Buckeyes could still add a couple more players to their 2020 recruiting class over the next month, but Ryan Day and his staff are already hard at work on 2021 as well.

Monday, tight end Sam Hart from Cherokee Trail, Colorado committed to the Buckeyes’ class of 2021. He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU, Texas, and Oregon.

He would be the first Buckeye from Colorado since offensive lineman Joey O’Connor in 2012.

Hart stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 225 lbs. That’s exactly the type of big, agile frame that the Buckeyes have looked for in tight ends in recent years.

Hart is ranked as a three-star prospect, considered the No. 15 tight end in the country, the fourth-best player in Colorado, and the No. 365 player overall in the class.

He is the seventh player to commit to Ohio State for 2021, and pushed the Buckeyes’ class ahead of Notre Dame into the top spot in the nation.

Hart joins QB Kyle McCord and WRs Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Jayden Ballard in the class as Ryan Day continues to stockpile offensive skill talent.

The Buckeyes have taken one tight end in each of the last few recruiting classes: Cormontae Hamilton in 2019, Joe Royer in 2020, and now Hart for 2021.

His highlight reel shows a player with a good blend of size and speed, big enough to break tackles and quick enough to run away from defenders.

Hart also plays defensive end on his high school team, but projects as a tight end at the college level.

You can watch his junior season highlights below.

