Referees Explain Controversial Fiesta Bowl Targeting, Fumble Calls

The 2019 Fiesta Bowl had a little bit of everything, from big plays to near misses, dramatic comebacks, and controversial calls.

Two decisions by the replay officials during the game drew particular ire.

The first was a targeting call against Shaun Wade late in the second quarter.

It not only cost the Buckeyes the services of one of their top defenders, but also extended a Clemson drive that would have been facing a 4th-and-13. That ultimately led to the Tigers’ first touchdown.

The second was a nearly inexplicable overturn of a scoop-and-score touchdown by Jordan Fuller that briefly appeared to give the Buckeyes the lead in the third quarter.

This is NBC’s football rules expert Terry McAulay’s take on that play.

This is a great angle. There is absolutely no way replay should have reversed. “Indisputable video evidence” is simply not there. https://t.co/q77FD1IYJ7 — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) December 29, 2019

Here was his take on the targeting call.

My last comment on the targeting call: it’s reasonable to argue that the rule is wrong and that should not be a foul and/or disqualification. But make no mistake, the rule was absolutely applied correctly as it is written. — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) December 29, 2019

After the game, referee Ken Williamson met with a pool reporter to explain both calls. You can find those explanations below.

Q. The targeting call, wondered if you could tell me, what criteria did you use to make the call? Did you consider it a close call or fairly clear?

REFEREE KEN WILLIAMSON: This was a crown-of-the-helmet targeting foul. So it did eliminate a lot of other factors. Initial contact was with the crown of the helmet. Then he wrapped up for the tackle. So at that point, targeting was properly called.

Q. Can you remind me if the call was made on the field?

REFEREE KEN WILLIAMSON: Replay initiated it and they made the call.

Q. Speaking of replay, the catch, fumble, touchdown that was overturned, did you view the play from multiple angles in slow motion during the replay process? Do you have a lot of angles?

REFEREE KEN WILLIAMSON: We had a lot of good looks on it. We put on fast motion and slow motion. The player did not complete the process of the catch, so, therefore, the pass was incomplete.

Q. When we looked at it — of course, we are not looking at it with the same eyes you do. When we’re looking at it, he’s got the ball in both hands and both of his feet were on the ground and he made at least one step and maybe more. So to us, we couldn’t understand. Maybe you can explain it a little bit clearer.

REFEREE KEN WILLIAMSON: After the video, instant replay in the stadium as well as back at the video center, they both looked at it slow and fast and they determined when he moved, the ball was becoming loose in his hands and he did not complete the process of the catch.

Q. So you’re talking about the move once he’s back down on the ground?

REFEREE KEN WILLIAMSON: Yeah.