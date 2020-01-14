Buckeyes Open With Third-Best Odds to Win 2020 National Title

BetOnline has released their 2020 national championship and Heisman odds and the Ohio State Buckeyes are represented well in both.

Ohio State has opened with 9/2 odds to win it all next season, behind Clemson at 9/4 and Alabama at 7/2.

Clemson fell in last night’s title game 42-25 to LSU, who is fourth on next year’s list at 6/1.

Of the teams with the top four odds, only Clemson and Ohio State will be returning their starting quarterbacks from this past season.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is now 1-1 in national title games and suffered his first defeat as a starter to LSU.

SEC teams fill out spots five through seven with Georgia at 8/1, Florida at 14/1, and Auburn at 20/1.

Michigan and Penn State are the next two Big Ten teams, both coming in at 33/1, which is behind Oklahoma at 20/1 and Notre Dame and Texas at 25/1.

Somehow, Florida State is 50/1, which is the same odds given to Wisconsin.

If you would like to throw your money away, you can get Tennessee at 66/1 and Miami, FL at 100/1.

Here is the full list provided by @BetOnline_AG.

Odds to Win the 2021 College Football Playoffs

Clemson 9/4

Alabama 7/2

Ohio State 9/2

LSU 6/1

Georgia 8/1

Florida 14/1

Auburn 20/1

Oklahoma 20/1

Notre Dame 25/1

Texas 25/1

Michigan 33/1

Penn State 33/1

Texas A & M 40/1

Florida State 50/1

Oregon 50/1

Wisconsin 50/1

Tennessee 66/1

Iowa State 100/1

Kentucky 100/1

Miami FL 100/1

Minnesota 100/1

Nebraska 100/1

USC 100/1

Utah 100/1

Washington 100/1

Iowa 150/1

Oklahoma State 150/1

BYU 500/1

The 2020 Heisman odds were also released and Trevor Lawrence is at the top with 7/2 odds. Behind him in second is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at 4/1.

Fields threw for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns with three interceptions this past season. He also rushed for another 484 yards and 10 scores.

Fields finished third in the 2019 voting behind winner Joe Burrow of LSU and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis shows up third overall with 9/1 odds. Slovis kind of came out of nowhere in 2019 to start for the Trojans. He threw for over 400 yards four times this past season, winning all four of those games in the process.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard recently announced that he would be returning to school rather than turning pro early, which is why you can now find him fourth on this list with 10/1 odds. Hubbard led the nation in rushing this past season with 2,094 yards (161.1 ypg).

Myles Brennan, who was Joe Burrow’s backup at LSU this past season is 16/1 to win the Heisman.

There are six players from the Big Ten listed. None of them are from the University of Michigan.

Here is the list in its entirety.

2020 Heisman Trophy Winner

Trevor Lawrence – Clemson QB 7/2

Justin Fields – Ohio State QB 4/1

Kedon Slovis – USC QB 9/1

Chuba Hubbard – Oklahoma State RB 10/1

Mac Jones – Alabama QB 10/1

Sam Ehlinger – Texas QB 10/1

Spencer Rattler – Oklahoma QB 10/1

Tanner Morgan – Minnesota QB 10/1

Derek Stingley Jr – LSU CB/WR 16/1

Kenneth Gainwell – Memphis RB 16/1

Kyle Trask – Florida QB 16/1

Myles Brennan – LSU QB 16/1

Sam Howell – North Carolina QB 16/1

Ja’Marr Chase – LSU WR 20/1

Justin Jefferson – LSU WR 20/1

Bo Nix – Auburn QB 33/1

Brock Purdy – Iowa State QB 33/1

Chatarius Atwell – Louisville WR 33/1

Ian Book – Notre Dame QB 33/1

Javian Hawkins – Louisville RB 33/1

Jaylen Waddle – Alabama WR 33/1

Rondale Moore – Purdue WR 33/1

Trey Sanders – Alabama RB 33/1

Zamir White – Georgia RB 33/1

Dillon Gabriel – UCF QB 50/1

Jaret Patterson – Buffalo RB 50/1

Journey Brown – Penn State RB 50/1

Michael Penix Jr. – Indiana QB 50/1

Sean Clifford – Penn State QB 50/1

Spencer Sanders – Oklahoma State QB 50/1

Tylan Wallace – Oklahoma State WR 50/1

Tyler Huntley – Utah QB 50/1