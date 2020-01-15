Ohio State Redshirt Freshman DL Alex Williams Has Entered Transfer Portal

Ohio State redshirt freshman defensive lineman Alex Williams has entered the transfer portal.

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the news, which The-Ozone has confirmed.

Williams played in five games this past season, recording eight total tackles. He had a season-high four tackles against Miami.

A three-star signee from Pickerington North High School in the 2018 recruiting class, Williams was originally committed to West Virginia. He received an offer from Ohio State late in the cycle, committing on the day before the early signing period began for the 2018 class.

The Buckeyes signed Williams as a big athlete, not knowing for sure where he would end up, be it at tight end, defensive end, defensive tackle, or even offensive tackle.

Williams ultimately ended up at defensive end and dealt with injuries as a true freshman. He did not play in 2018 and redshirted. He was, however, healthy enough and advanced enough to have played toward the end of the year, but the Buckeyes were deep enough at defensive end without him.

“We have so many young guys, but you can’t play them all,” Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson said towards the end of the 2018 season. “Alex and [Javontae Jean-Baptiste], they both needed fundamental work and they both needed growth and development, so we decided to hold those two guys back. But in the course of the season we were ready to go with those guys because they had practiced. If we needed to at the end of the year [we could have played them], but we redshirted them to give them a great jump start to the future.”

Checking in at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, Williams is a very good athlete and should have no shortage of suitors in the portal.

Early on in camp as a freshman, Williams showed some glimpses of his potential.

Williams will likely have to sit out next season.