Spring Game Set for April 11, Spring Ball Opens First Week of March for Buckeyes

The Buckeyes will next take the field for a “game” on April 11, 2020 for the annual Ohio State Spring Game.

Kickoff for the game is usually around 1:00 pm and generally airs on the Big Ten Network. That information will eventually be solidified.

Spring practice will get underway the week of March 2, which is just around the corner.

This year there will be 15 new Buckeyes taking part, with 14 of those being the freshmen who have chosen to enroll early. The 15th is SMU graduate transfer tight end Corey Rau, who has walked onto the Ohio State football program. He has not recorded a reception in his time at SMU.

Winter workouts begin next week for the team, which is when the freshmen really begin to assimilate into the football program. The team is handed over to strength coach Mickey Marotti and he will eventually give the team back to head coach Ryan Day in the summer.

Here is the full list of 14 true freshmen who have chosen to enroll early.

§ Lejond Cavazos, a cornerback from San Antonio, Texas (IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.)

§ Mookie Cooper, a wide receiver from St. Louis, Mo. (Pattonville High School)

§ Jacolbe Cowan, a defensive lineman from Charlotte, N.C. (Providence Day School)

§ Julian Fleming, a wide receiver from Catawissa, Pa. (Southern Columbia High School)

§ Darrion Henry-Young, a defensive lineman from Cincinnati (Princeton High School)

§ Paris Johnson Jr., an offensive tackle from Cincinnati (Princeton High School)

§ Trey Leroux, an offensive tackle from Norwalk, Ohio (Norwalk High School)

§ Jack Miller, a quarterback from Scottsdale, Ariz. (Chaparral High School)

§ Gee Scott Jr., a wide receiver from Seattle, Wash. (Eastside Catholic High School)

§ Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a wide receiver from Rockwall, Texas (Rockwall High School)

§ C.J. Stroud, a quarterback from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Rancho Cucamonga High School)

§ Ryan Watts, a cornerback from Little Elm, Texas (Little Elm High School)

§ Kourt Williams, a safety from Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)

§ Luke Wypler, an offensive lineman from Montvale, N.J. (St. Joseph Regional High School)