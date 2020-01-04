Plenty of Future Buckeyes to Watch: All-American Bowl Primer

The annual All-American Bowl — which used to be known as the Army All-American Bowl — takes place this afternoon at 1:00 pm on NBC.

Every year, the nation’s top recruits take part, and some former Buckeyes — like Ted Ginn, Jr., Beanie Wells, Robert Rose, and Terrelle Pryor — have all had some outstanding moments in this game.

Other Buckeyes — such as Ezekiel Elliott — have not had the greatest of days in this game. Elliott was hilariously asked to practice at safety during the week and had minimal touches on offense during the game.

Each year, this is a new chapter for future Buckeyes, and this edition of the All-American Bowl features at least nine soon-to-be Buckeyes.

The rosters are split between the East team and West team. Let’s take a look at those names, as well as a few others you might want to know as well.

East Team Commitments

OL Josh Fryar (73) – Josh Fryar is the No. 30 offensive guard in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. He is listed as a center on the All-American Bowl’s website, but OSU views Luke Wypler as their center of the future. (After their current center of the future Harry Miller is done being the center of the future.)

OT Paris Johnson (77) – Ranked the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 7 player overall, Paris Johnson will get an opportunity to show his wares against some of the best pass rushers in high school football. Past Buckeye 5-star offensive linemen have not fared well during the week of practice and the game, but none have been as revered as Johnson.

LB Cody Simon (30) – Cody Simon is the No. 9 outside linebacker and the No. 123 player in the 2020 class. Simon is a mobile linebacker built for the spread offense. He is the No. 3 player in the state of New Jersey.

OL Luke Wypler (74) – The No. 2 center in the nation and the No. 96 player in the class, Luke Wypler is the No. 1 player in the state of New Jersey. He has the athleticism Ohio State likes in their centers.

Other Names to Know

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (22) – Jahmyr Gibbs (5-11 194) is currently committed to Georgia Tech, but the Buckeyes are working hard to flip him. He is ranked the No. 16 running back and the No. 170 player in the nation.

QB DJ Uiagalelei (15) – DJ Uiagelelei is the heir apparent to Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, so you may want to check him out because there’s a pretty good chance you’ll be seeing him in a bowl game down the road.

West Team Commitments

SAF Lathan Ransom (8) – Lathan Ransom is the top safety out west, ranked No. 5 at his position overall. He is one of eight 2020 Ohio State signees ranked in the Top 100.

WR Gee Scott (13) – Gee Scott, Jr. was in discussion for 5-star status this summer. He has a big frame (6-3 207), earning him comparisons to former Buckeye Michael Thomas. Scott is the No. 12 receiver in the nation and the No. 62 player overall.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) – Jaxon Smith-Njigba is currently the No. 33 player overall and the No. 5 receiver. He put up massive numbers in Texas HS football this season. He just gets open. Unfortunately, he is out with an ankle injury he suffered on Wednesday.

QB CJ Stroud (17) – CJ Stroud may very well be the recruiting coup of the year. Ranked the No. 2 pro-style quarterback and the No. 83 player overall, the Buckeyes only recently received a commitment from him.

LB Kourt Williams (29) – Kourt Williams is another athletic linebacker for the Buckeyes. He is ranked the No. 11 outside linebacker and the No. 153 player in the nation. He is being projected as a Bullet for the Buckeyes.

Other Names to Know

WR AJ Henning (85) – Henning is Michigan’s highest-rated signee at No. 92 overall. He would rank eighth in OSU’s class and fifth among the receivers.

RB Bijan Robinson (6) – Bijan Robinson is the No. 2 running back in the nation and it appears as though he is the one that got away. His family wasn’t keen on him going all the way from Arizona to Ohio, so the University of Texas was apparently a happy medium.

And if you’re wondering where 5-star receiver Julian Fleming is, he was at the Under Armour All-American Game earlier in the week with fellow commits Jacolbe Cowan and Lejond Cavazos doing this.