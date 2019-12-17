Buckeye Shootaround — SE Missouri State at Ohio State | Tip-Off Time, TV, Lineups, Predictions

The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 1-1) will host Southeast Missouri State (3-7) Tuesday night at Value City Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm and the game will air on BTN. The Buckeyes come into this game following a loss Sunday night at Minnesota. Southeast Missouri State also played on Sunday, losing 65-50 at Youngstown State. Ohio State will once again be without guard Duane Washington, who missed the Minnesota game due to a rib injury.

Opening Tip

Who: SE Missouri State at No. 5 Ohio State

What: Men’s Basketball

Where: Columbus, OH — Value City Arena

When: Tuesday 7:00 pm (BTN)

Why: Because Southeast Missouri State has bills to pay.

Line: Ohio State -29

The Buckeyes

Three-Point Territory

+ In the first NCAA NET rankings of the year, released Monday, Ohio State is rated the No. 1 team nationally after its 9-1 start. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 1 in the first NET rankings a year ago as well. This year, Ohio State is 2-1 in Quad 1 games with a total of 17 Quad 1 (10) and Quad 2 (7) games remaining on the schedule.

+ Ohio State and the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State have not met previously in men’s basketball. The Buckeyes own a 15-0 record vs. teams currently representing the Ohio Valley Conference. Ohio State last played an OVC school Dec. 13, 2014, an 87-71 win for the No. 12 Buckeyes over Morehead State at Value City Arena.

+ Andre Wesson made the start against the Golden Gophers, his first since the season-opener against Cincinnati. Wesson suffered an eye injury in that contest and was forced to miss the following two games. With a game-high 19 points vs. Morgan State, Andre Wesson reached 500 career points (529). He averages 5.0 ppg over his 106-game career. Wesson is shooting 17 of 21 from the foul line this season (.810).

The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

What You Need To Know

+ The Redhawks are 0-14 all-time against ranked opponents. #5 Ohio State is the highest ranked opponent Southeast Missouri has faced. Seven of the Redhawks matchups were against Top-10 foes. SEMO’s highest ranked opponent prior to this year was #6 Illinois on Dec. 28, 2005.

+ East Mississippi Community College transfer Darrious Agnew scored double figures in each of his first two career starts at Southeast Missouri. Agnew scored 11 points and had four rebounds in his first start at Drake (Dec. 7). Eight days later, he scored a season-high 17 points and pulled down six rebounds at Youngstown State (Dec. 15).

+ After averaging under five 3-pointers made per game (4.6) through its first eight contests of the 2019-20 campaign, Southeast Missouri drained a season-best 10-of-19 treys at Drake (Dec. 7). The Redhawks heated up to shoot 52.6 percent from long range for the game and 54.5 percent (6-of-11) in the first half alone.

+ Guard Chris Harris will not play in Southeast Missouri’s games at Youngstown State (Dec. 15) and Ohio State (Dec. 17) due to a knee injury. Harris sustained his injury during practice prior to the Redhawks matchup with The Citadel (Nov. 19). He missed SEMO’s last seven contests. Harris leads the Redhawks in scoring with 15.5 ppg.

+ Quatarrius Wilson registered the 16th double-double of his college career and second in a Southeast Missouri uniform when he finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds vs. Denver (Nov. 30). Wilson previously had a Southland Conference leading 14 double-doubles during the 2017-18 season at McNeese State.

Five Predictions

1. Kaleb Wesson will score at least 20 points.

2. Kyle Young will hit at least 75% of his field goal attempts.

3. Andre Wesson will drain at least three 3-pointers.

4. DJ Carton will have a pair of dunks.

5. Buckeyes win it 85-55.