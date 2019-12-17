Four-Star CA Quarterback CJ Stroud to Commit Tomorrow

The early signing period begins Wednesday December 18 and that also happens to be the day that 4-star California quarterback CJ Stroud will be committing to — and then signing with — his school of choice.

Stroud (6-3 184) will be making his announcement at 12:30 pm Eastern and it will air on ESPNU. He is expected to be deciding between Ohio State, Michigan, and Georgia, which are the three schools he has officially visited.

Out of Rancho Cucamonga High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Stroud is ranked the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 83 player overall.

Stroud took his official visit to Ohio State this past weekend, while his visit to Michigan was the week before. One day prior to his OSU official visit, the Ohio State coaches had an in-home visit with him. He also visited Ohio State back in October for the Michigan State game.

Stroud threw for 3,878 yards this past season, completing 265-of-402 attempts (.659) with 47 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He led his team to a 9-4 record.

Michigan is the only program he has visited that does not have a quarterback committed in the 2020 class. They did have a commitment from Arizona QB JD Johnson — and his scholarship will still be honored by UM head coach Jim Harbaugh, but he was forced to give up the sport due to health reasons.

Ohio State currently has a commitment from 4-star Arizona quarterback Jack Miller, and Miller has reiterated a number of times that he plans on signing with the Buckeyes even if Ohio State does sign a second quarterback in the 2020 class.

Buckeye head coach Ryan Day absolutely wants a second quarterback in the class. His desire is to have four scholarship quarterbacks on hand at all times. Ohio State currently has three and will be losing one after the season when Chris Chugunov exhausts his eligibility.

Signing two quarterbacks would give Day his coveted four-man quarterback room.

All 10 crystal balls have been projected for the Buckeyes.

You can check out CJ Stroud’s highlights below.

CJ Stroud Highlights