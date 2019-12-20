Buckeye SloopCast: S5E36 — Early Signing Period

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle recap a productive early signing period for the Ohio State Buckeyes. They discuss the fact that the Buckeyes were able to sign a pair of quarterbacks, and wonder which of them is the most exciting option. They talk about the departure of Clark Phillips, the possible replacement for Jeff Hafley, which signees will see early playing time, and some early bowl games. All of this and much, much more.
The Rundown
Maryland with the gigantic flip
Clemson, Bama, Ohio State lead rankings
#OhioState lands two top tier QBs
California exodus
The curious case of Clark Phillips
Keeping an eye on Cameron Martinez
Which new QB is more “exciting”
Who in this recruiting class can see early playing time?
Is Coach Coombs on his way back?
Music, Canada, and bacon
Let’s pick some bowl games!
#MAction weekend!
Crying Wolves
Nothing in Vegas is Vegas
Playing To Vapors
Twin Flame
