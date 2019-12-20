Buckeye SloopCast: S5E36 — Early Signing Period

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle recap a productive early signing period for the Ohio State Buckeyes. They discuss the fact that the Buckeyes were able to sign a pair of quarterbacks, and wonder which of them is the most exciting option. They talk about the departure of Clark Phillips, the possible replacement for Jeff Hafley, which signees will see early playing time, and some early bowl games. All of this and much, much more.

The Rundown

Maryland with the gigantic flip

Clemson, Bama, Ohio State lead rankings

#OhioState lands two top tier QBs

California exodus

The curious case of Clark Phillips

Keeping an eye on Cameron Martinez

Which new QB is more “exciting”

Who in this recruiting class can see early playing time?

Is Coach Coombs on his way back?

Music, Canada, and bacon

Let’s pick some bowl games!

#MAction weekend!

Crying Wolves

Nothing in Vegas is Vegas

Playing To Vapors

Twin Flame

