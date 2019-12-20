Three Things About The 2020 Ohio State Recruiting Class

I realize that the dust has not yet settled upon the 2020 Ohio State football recruiting class, but I want to add my name to the list of people applauding the job Coach Ryan Day and the other assistant coaches did in assembling this recruiting class. A year ago, people were curious as to what kind of job Coach Day would do when given an opportunity to build a recruiting class on his own. At first glance, Coach Day and the Ohio State assistant coaches brought in a group of players who should keep the Buckeyes in contention for B1G championships and possible College Football Playoff berth contention.

Below are some thoughts as I peruse the list of players who have signed to become Ohio State Buckeyes in 2020 and onward…

1. The Focus Upon Ohio ~ Coach Day repeatedly stated that Ohio would be emphasized, and he was correct. Eight players signed, with three of those Ohio players being offensive linemen. Granted, some of the Ohio players may need some more development time, but I like the idea of building up offensive line depth with Ohio kids who will probably stick it out for the long haul. I am genuinely excited to see how Paris Johnson performs going forward. I am thinking “The Blind Side”, but remade for 2020, and Johnson taking B1G defenders to The Block O section of Ohio Stadium.

2. Replenishing The Secondary ~ Even with the defection of long-time commit Clark Phillips to Utah, Ohio State did very well with adding players to the secondary. Lejond Cavazos, Lathan Ransom, and Ryan Watts will get every opportunity to contribute right away to an Ohio State secondary that will be in need for reinforcements in 2020.

3. The Quarterback Battle ~ I have made no secret of my enjoyment of the Ohio State spring game. Even though it does not count in the standings, I truly enjoy seeing the next group of talented players who get an opportunity to showcase their talents in the spring game. With Justin Fields firmly ensconced as the starting quarterback, Chris Chugunov departing after this season, and Gunnar Hoak back again as a backup in 2020, I will be anxious to see how both CJ Stroud and Jack Miller do if given a chance to play in the spring game in front of the Buckeye faithful. Either of them have a good chance of becoming the primary backup to Fields for the 2020 season, and it is plausible that one of them will become Ohio State’s starter in 2021.