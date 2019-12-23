Buckeye SloopCast: S5E37 — Bowl Game and Basketball

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle get into the bowl spirit! The look at the schedule this week and make some picks. They then dive in to Ohio State basketball and talk about the Buckeyes win over Kentucky. They also discuss their holiday schedule and what you can expect from them over the next couple of weeks.
The Rundown
SloopCast holiday schedule
Parental wi-fi… am I right?
Updates on the confidence pool
Could the post season SlooPicks be settled in the Hawaii Bowl?
Jared & Kyle… all in on Wake
Kyle has an Iowa strategy and he’s sticking to it
Notre Dame should win… right?
Kyle hates America
Blue is bad and so is Kentucky
#OhioState can win without KWess
Some love for the Buckeye bench
Creating fouls
Worn Flints
Tonight
