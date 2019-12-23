Buckeye SloopCast: S5E37 — Bowl Game and Basketball

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle get into the bowl spirit! The look at the schedule this week and make some picks. They then dive in to Ohio State basketball and talk about the Buckeyes win over Kentucky. They also discuss their holiday schedule and what you can expect from them over the next couple of weeks.

The Rundown

SloopCast holiday schedule

Parental wi-fi… am I right?

Updates on the confidence pool

Could the post season SlooPicks be settled in the Hawaii Bowl?

Jared & Kyle… all in on Wake

Kyle has an Iowa strategy and he’s sticking to it

Notre Dame should win… right?

Kyle hates America

Blue is bad and so is Kentucky

#OhioState can win without KWess

Some love for the Buckeye bench

Creating fouls

Download this episode.

Worn Flints

Tonight

patreon.com/SloopCast

teespring.com/stores/the- sloopcast

themadcanadianbbq.com