J.K. Dobbins Leaving Ohio State Early For NFL Draft

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins just announced that he will forego his senior season and declared himself eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dobbins just completed one of the greatest seasons in OSU football history. He rushed for a school record 2,003 yards and added 21 touchdowns.

He was a key weapon in the Buckeyes’ attack in big games this season. Dobbins rushed for a career-high 211 yards and 4 touchdowns in the 56-27 blowout win over Michigan.

Dobbins ripped off a 68-yard touchdown, and added a 64-yard run that set up a first half field goal in the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson. However, an ankle injury during the second quarter hampered him. Dobbins still finished with 174 yards in the loss to Clemson.

He arrived in Columbus as a four-star prospect from tiny La Grange, Texas in 2017. When incumbent starter Mike Weber suffered a hamstring injury during fall camp, Dobbins started the season opener against Indiana and immediately made a name for himself. He had 29 carries for 181 yards, establishing himself as the next big thing for the Ohio State offense.

Dobbins finished his freshman year with 1,403 yards rushing, splitting time with Weber.

His production dipped somewhat as a sophomore, to 1,053 yards on the ground, as he and Weber once again shared carries.

In 2019, Dobbins changed his diet and workout regimen to reshape his body to prepare for the season. All throughout fall camp, Dobbins was singled out as the player who was impressing other players and coaches. When the season started, it was clear that the hype was for real.

He rushed for more than 150 yards in eight different games, including the crucial four to end the season. He had 157 yards and 2 touchdowns against Penn State and 172 yards and score in the Big Ten Championship, in addition to his big performances against Michigan and Clemson.

Dobbins broke Eddie George’s school record of 1,927 yards rushing in the Fiesta Bowl, and finished with the first 2,000 yard season in Buckeye history.

He is also the first Buckeye to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons.

Dobbins finishes his Ohio State career with 4,459 yards, good for second in program history behind Archie Griffin.

With Dobbins gone, Master Teague may take over the starting role. Marcus Crowley, Steele Chambers, and Demario McCall will also be in the mix, as well as incoming freshman Miyan Williams.

I will forever be a buckeye! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5TFhsPto9l — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) December 30, 2019