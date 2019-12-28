JK Dobbins Breaks Eddie George’s Single Season Ohio State Rushing Record

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Ohio State single-season rushing record stood for nearly 24 years, but it was broken Saturday night in the Fiesta Bowl by Buckeye junior tailback JK Dobbins.

Eddie George set the record of 1,927 yards rushing in his Heisman-winning 1995 season, and with a second-quarter carry against Clemson tonight, Dobbins reset the record book.

Dobbins came into the game with 1,829 yards rushing on the season, which was 98 behind the record.

On Dobbins’ third carry of the game, he hit a hole up the middle, made a defender miss, and went 68 yards for the touchdown.

The record-breaking carry came on a 64-yard run at the end of the first quarter.

Dobbins now has 1,970 yards on the season.

The game is now heading into the second quarter.