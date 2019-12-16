Live Updates: Ryan Day Press Conferece — December 16

COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will meet with the media around 12:00 pm on Monday to provide updates on his football team and look ahead to the Buckeyes’ next opponent — Clemson — in the Fiesta Bowl. This will be the first time Day has met with the media since the Fiesta Bowl announcement. We will provide live updates throughout the entire session once it gets underway. Hit refresh for the latest.

+ He arrived with the 2017 signing class. He didn’t realize those guys would be this good, but better people.

+ Day has a tremendous amount of trust in Mark Pantoni. He puts the entire personnel department in his hands. “The amount of trust that I have in him is off the charts.”

+ “I feel great about the class.” It will be a really good class with really good people and really good players.

+ Assistant quarterback coach Corey Dennis has a chance to be leaving for Colorado State, but didn’t want to confirm it and ruin the announcement.

+ He will remember the Heisman ceremony and Joe Burrow’s speech for the rest of his life. “There’s not a classier guy out there.” Humbled to be a part of his journey.

+ They are installing the game plan for Clemson right now in practice.

+ If teams want to put extra resources into stopping Chase Young, they are giving up something else. It’s up to the defensive staff to come up with successful answers.

+ Day is watching film on planes, in cars, doing the best you can from award show to award show. But Clemson is doing it too.

+ There is no update on Brendon White. He is in the transfer portal. Asked if he could come back, Day said there is no update.

+ Not sure if they will be able to sign two quarterbacks. They need to build the room up.

+ Day expects all five defensive back commits to sign this week. He has talked to them daily to reassure them that he will be hiring somebody very good.

+ They are into game-week prep now in practice.

+ This defense is a vision he’s had since he got the job and it will continue next year.

+ Shaun Wade has been doing a good job and is getting a lot of rest. They’ll have a better idea of where he’s at this week in practice.

+ Jeff Hafley is a pro and has handled this the right way. He waited until after the B1G Championship Game before going after the job. “He’s going to a great place. I was there for nine years.” “They’ll do something good there. He’ll do a good job.”

+ The players will be sent home for a couple of days this weekend and he wants them to rest and show up energized when it’s time to start practicing next week.

+ He didn’t really watch the 31-0 game against Clemson because he wasn’t here. He’s proud of the way they have adapted the offense to the quarterbacks and their respective strengths.

+ Whatever it takes to win is what you have to do. You can’t be selfish at this point. “All hands on deck.”

+ The Clemson back four is as good as anybody they’ve played this year.

+ Day wants to replace Jeff Hafley as quickly as possible, but they want to make sure it’s the right fit. He will be the best coach in America at that position when they do hire him.

+ It is huge to have Greg Mattison and Larry Johnson in the defensive room to help this transition. “We’ll find somebody else to fill that spot and we’ll be fine.”

+ You bring in co-coordinators to handle a transition if somebody leaves.

+ They won’t change their defensive philosophy. They will do the same thing next year with the four-down, one-high safety.

+ This trip is a reward, but it’s different because there is a lot on the line. The curfews will be a little easier, but they shouldn’t have to enforce those if they have the team that they want.

+ You always have a list of assistant coaches that you like.

+ This last week has been the craziest week he’s ever been a part of in terms of awards and recruiting.

+ Now it’s back to focusing on Clemson and winning this game. “This game is rushed more than it ever has been.”

+ There will be talk about what this team can accomplish. If you want to be known as one of the best teams of all time, this is the time to push. Not that it matters with the day-to-day operations, but it will be a message.

+ Day would be shocked if Al Washington left for Boston College.

+ Transfer quarterbacks is the way of the world now. You just have to deal with it on a year-to-year basis. It’s almost impossible to have four quarterbacks on the roster on scholarship because they all want to play.

+ This timetable is tough, but it’s the same for both teams. “This is the situation, now we’ve got to deal with it and maximize it better than our opponent.” It’s not easy. You get worn down.

+ Clemson’s defense is really good. They have a lot of skill and a lot of speed. They change up their looks on the defensive line and try to get you off schedule.