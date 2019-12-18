SIGNED: Jake Seibert Is Officially A Buckeye

Placekicker Jake Seibert from LaSalle High School in Cincinnati is now officially a Buckeye.

Seibert sent in his signed Letter of Intent to join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

He’s one of the top placekicking prospects in the country, and set an Ohio High School record with a 43-yard field goal in a state finals game this season.

Here’s a look at what Seibert brings to the Buckeyes.

Ranking: He is a 3-star prospect, ranked as the no. 2 kicker in the nation this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Michigan State and UCLA.

Positional Projection: This one isn’t too tricky to figure out. Seibert will be a kicker for the Buckeyes.

Commitment: He committed to the Buckeyes in June 2019.

Enrolling: Seibert is not planning to enroll early. He will arrive at OSU in the summer of 2020.

Projected Impact: Blake Haubeil has one year of eligibility left, and Seibert is expected to take a grayshirt season. He would then take over the starting position for the Buckeyes as a freshman in 2021.

You can watch Seibert’s junior season highlight reel below.