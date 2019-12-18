SIGNED: Josh Fryar Is Officially A Buckeye

Offensive lineman Josh Fryar from Beech Grove, Indiana is now officially a Buckeye.

Fryar sent in his signed Letter of Intent to join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

He stands 6-foot-5 tall and weighs 305 lbs, already in the range of most current OSU offensive linemen.

Here’s a look at what Fryar brings to Ohio State.

Ranking: He is a 3-star prospect, considered the No. 20 guard and 3rd-best player in the state of Indiana this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Alabama, Oregon, Michigan State, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

Positional Projection: Fryar projects to play somewhere on the interior of the offensive line. He is ranked as a guard by recruiting services, but has played center as well. It’s likely that Harry Miller and Luke Wypler lock that spot down after Josh Myers leaves, but Greg Studrawa loves players who can fit in at multiple spots along the line and Fryar can certainly do that.

Commitment: He committed to the Buckeyes in July 2019.

Enrolling: Fryar will wait until summer 2020 to enroll at OSU.

Projected Impact: With some spotty recruiting along the line in recent years and at least two, and possibly as many as four linemen headed to the NFL after this year, replenishing that room was a top priority.

Fryar is one of six linemen the Buckeyes are expecting to sign. With Jonah Jackson, and possibly Wyatt Davis gone after this year, there will be spots available on the two-deep at guard.

While it’s never wise to project a true freshman to win playing time up front, Fryar might be in a position to at least get on the field somewhat regularly fairly early in his career.

The safe bet is always to project an offensive lineman for a redshirt year. But don’t be surprised if Fryar is a regular contributor by 2021.

You can watch Fryar’s junior season highlight reel below.