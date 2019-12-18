SIGNED: Miyan Williams Is Officially A Buckeye

Running back Miyan Williams from Cincinnati’s Winton Woods High School is now officially a Buckeye.

Williams sent in his signed Letter of Intent to join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

He was originally committed to Iowa State, but flipped to OSU after a visit for the Penn State game.

At 5-foot-10 and 210 lbs, he’s already right around the same size as many of the Buckeyes’ current backs.

Here’s a look at what Williams brings to Ohio State.

Ranking: He is a 3-star prospect, considered the No. 46 running back and 18th-best player in the state of Ohio this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Michigan, Iowa State, and Boston College.

Positional Projection: Williams is a pretty clear-cut running back.

Commitment: He committed to the Buckeyes in November 2019 after flipping from Iowa State.

Enrolling: Williams will wait until summer 2020 to enroll at OSU.

Projected Impact: Running back was a position with a lot of drama for the Buckeyes this cycle. They missed on several high-profile recruits who were widely considered OSU locks. With J.K. Dobbins off to the NFL, they needed a replacement. Williams solved that issue when he flipped.

Williams is likely to take a redshirt in 2020, playing behind a group of talented older players like Master Teague, Demario McCall, Marcus Crowley, and Steele Chambers.

After 2020, Teague would be eligible to leave for the NFL Draft and McCall will be out of eligibility. That could put Williams, Crowley, and Chambers in position to battle for the starting job in 2021.

You can watch Williams’ junior season highlight reel below.