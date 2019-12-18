SIGNED: Ty Hamilton Is Officially A Buckeye

Defensive linemen Ty Hamilton from Pickerington, Ohio is now officially a Buckeye.

Hamilton sent in his signed Letter of Intent to join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

The younger brother of current OSU defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, Ty will start his career at defensive end. Right now, he’s 6-foot-5 and 250 lbs.

Here’s a look at what Hamilton brings to the Buckeyes.

Ranking: He is a 3-star prospect, considered the No. 36 strong-side defensive end and 24th-best player in the state of Ohio this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State.

Positional Projection: Hamilton will start his career as a defensive end. But it’s entirely possible that he could slide inside to a 3-tech defensive tackle spot as he gains size and strength in the Buckeyes’ program.

Commitment: He committed to the Buckeyes in June 2019.

Enrolling: Hamilton will wait until summer 2020 to enroll at OSU.

Projected Impact: With a lot of depth at defensive end, and not yet at defensive tackle size, Hamilton is likely to redshirt in 2020. After that, he should be in the mix for playing time starting in 2021.

You can watch Hamilton’s senior season highlight reel below.