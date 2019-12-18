SIGNED: Joe Royer Is Officially A Buckeye

Tight end Joe Royer from Cincinnati’s Elder High School is now officially a Buckeye.

Royer sent in his signed Letter of Intent to join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

At 6-foot-5 and 225 lbs, he’ll likely need a year to add some bulk before getting on the field regularly.

Here’s a look at what Royer brings to Ohio State.

Ranking: He is a 3-star prospect, considered the No. 17 tight end and 12th-best player in the state of Ohio this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

Positional Projection: Royer will be a tight end for the Buckeyes.

Commitment: He committed to the Buckeyes in July 2019.

Enrolling: Royer will wait until summer 2020 to enroll at OSU.

Projected Impact: OSU loses Rashod Berry after this season, and then Luke Farrell and Jake Hausmann will exhaust their eligibility after the 2020 season. Jeremy Ruckert will be eligible for the NFL Draft after that season, and could make a jump as well.

That would leave only Cormontae Hamilton, who missed most of this season due to injury, and Royer.

He’s not likely to see much action as a true freshman in 2020, but will have a great chance to make it onto the two-deep in 2021.

You can watch Royer’s junior season highlight reel below.