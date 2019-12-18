SIGNED: Mitchell Melton Is Officially A Buckeye

Linebacker Mitchell Melton from Maryland’s Good Counsel High School is now officially a Buckeye.

Melton sent in his signed Letter of Intent to join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

At 6-foot-3 and 235 lbs, he’s already every bit as big as many current OSU linebackers.

Here’s a look at what Melton brings to Ohio State.

Ranking: He is a 3-star prospect, considered the No. 37 outside linebacker and 19th-best player in the state of Maryland this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin.

Positional Projection: Melton has the size and speed to play as a linebacker for the Buckeyes right now. He could also add a little bit of weight and play with his hand in the dirt as an edge rusher.

Commitment: He committed to the Buckeyes in July 2019.

Enrolling: Melton will wait until summer 2020 to enroll at OSU.

Projected Impact: Melton gives the Ohio State coaching staff the blend of size and speed that they love. Once he gets on campus, he’ll have the opportunity to make his mark at either linebacker or defensive end.

Either way, he’ll have a chance to see the field at least some as a true freshman, and then get into the rotation more regularly in his second year.

The Buckeyes have had four players in either the first or second year in the regular rotation at defensive end this season. If Melton can make an impact, he’ll have that chance, too.

You can watch Melton’s senior season highlight reel below.