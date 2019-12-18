SIGNED: Kourt Williams Is Officially A Buckeye

Kourt Williams, a linebacker from Bellflower, Calif., is now officially a Buckeye.

Williams sent in his signed Letter of Intent to join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

Williams is from the same high school as current OSU right guard Wyatt Davis.

Here’s a look at what Williams brings to Ohio State.

Ranking: He is a 4-star prospect, considered the No. 11 outside linebacker and 16th-best player in the state of California this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Penn State, and Oklahoma.

Positional Projection: Williams looks like a natural fit at either the SAM linebacker or Bullet positions for the Buckeyes.

Commitment: He committed to the Buckeyes in July 2019.

Enrolling: Henry will enroll early and go through 2020 spring practice at Ohio State.

Projected Impact: Williams is expected to start his career at the Bullet position. The road to playing time there is suddenly a little more clear after Brendon White put his name in the transfer portal.

That leaves Jahsen Wint at the top of the depth chart there at the moment. The Bullet position saw its role reduced quite a bit this season as SAM linebacker Pete Werner filled the spot the Bullet was expected to. Werner will likely be back for 2020, which means the Bullet may have to wait another year before becoming a big part of the scheme.

Williams will have an opportunity to avoid a redshirt by making an impact on special teams, and then could jump into a more regular role on defense in 2021.

You can watch Williams’ junior season highlight reel below.