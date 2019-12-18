SIGNED: Gee Scott Is Officially A Buckeye

Gee Scott, Jr., a wide receiver from Sammamish, Washington, is now officially a Buckeye.

Scott sent in his signed Letter of Intent to join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

He’s a top-100 overall player in the nation and part of an absolutely ludicrous haul for the Buckeyes at the wide receiver position.

He will also be the first scholarship player at Ohio State from the state of Washington since Kevin Griffin in 1998.

Here’s a look at what Scott brings to Ohio State.

Ranking: He is a 4-star prospect, considered the No. 12 wide receiver and 2nd-best player in the state of Washington this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Oregon, Washington, Notre Dame, LSU, and Florida.

Positional Projection: Scott will obviously be a wide receiver, and with a 6-foot-2, 207 lb frame, will likely fit in at one of the outside receiver positions.

Commitment: He committed to the Buckeyes almost exactly a year ago, in December 2018.

Enrolling: Scott will enroll at Ohio State in January and then go through 2020 spring practice.

Projected Impact: Scott will get a head start on his college career by going through spring ball. That helped Garrett Wilson make an almost immediate impact on the 2019 Buckeyes.

There is obviously plenty of competition at those outside receiver spots, even with Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor leaving after this season.

However, given the way the Buckeyes tend to rotate at least six receivers through most games, there is definitely an opportunity for Scott to earn his way onto the field.

He can certainly become an impact player on special teams, much as Wilson and Jameson Williams did this year, and Chris Olave did in 2018.

You can watch Scott’s junior season highlight reel below.