SIGNED: Jack Miller Is Officially A Buckeye

Jack Miller, a quarterback from Scottsdale, Arizona is now officially a Buckeye.

Miller sent in his signed Letter of Intent to join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

The OSU coaching staff zeroed in on Miller as the Buckeyes’ quarterback of the future back in 2018. He was just the third player to commit to Ohio State’s 2020 class following Paris Johnson and Lejond Cavazos (who later decommitted and recommitted).

Miller is basically a prototypical quarterback, standing 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 lbs.

Here’s a look at what Miller brings to Ohio State.

Ranking: He is a 4-star prospect, considered the No. 14 pro-style quarterback and 9th-best player in the state of Arizona this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Alabama, LSU, Auburn, and Michigan.

Positional Projection: This isn’t too tough to figure out: Miller is going to play quarterback for Ohio State.

Commitment: He committed to the Buckeyes in July 2018.

Enrolling: Miller will enroll early and go through 2020 spring practice at Ohio State.

Projected Impact: Miller missed time this season with a shoulder injury, but returned in October and played in a total of seven games.

He should be good to go for spring ball.

With Justin Fields back, there shouldn’t be much drama around the identity of the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback next season. But after 2020, Gunnar Hoak will be out of eligibility. If Fields turns pro next fall as well, Miller should be right near the front of the line for the 2021 starting job.

You can watch Miller’s junior season highlight reel below.