SIGNED: Ryan Watts Is Officially A Buckeye

Ryan Watts, a defensive back from Little Elm, Texas, is now officially a Buckeye.

Watts sent in his signed Letter of Intent to join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

Watts flipped his commitment from Oklahoma earlier this fall, and gives the Bucks a big-bodied corner to man up against some of the taller receivers in the Big Ten.

Here’s a look at what Watts brings to Ohio State.

Ranking: He is a 4-star prospect, considered the No. 17 corner and 26th-best player in the state of Texas this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Georgia, and Michigan.

Positional Projection: Watts will start his OSU career as a cornerback.

Commitment: He committed to the Buckeyes after decommitting from Oklahoma in October 2019.

Enrolling: Watts will enroll early and go through 2020 spring practice at Ohio State.

Projected Impact: With Damon Arnette gone after this season, and Jeff Okudah and Shaun Wade possibly headed to the NFL as well, corner is a major position of need for the Buckeyes.

Watts gives Ohio State a tall corner to match up with the Big Ten’s bigger wide receivers. Paired with some of the Bucks’ other defensive back signees, he could help ensure that the pass defense remains solid through the next few seasons.

Players like Cameron Brown, Sevyn Banks, and Amir Riep will help fill those open spots for 2020. Watts will likely see the field as a reserve, on both special teams and on defense in 2020, and should be on track to get into the defensive back rotation starting in 2021.

You can watch Watts’ junior season highlight reel below.