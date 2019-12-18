SIGNED: Lathan Ransom Is Officially A Buckeye

Lathan Ransom, a safety from Tucson, Arizona, is now officially a Buckeye.

Ransom sent in his signed Letter of Intent to join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

He’s a top-100 overall player in the nation and decided to stick with the Buckeyes, even after co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley announced he was leaving the program.

Here’s a look at what Ransom brings to Ohio State.

Ranking: He is a 4-star prospect, considered the No. 5 safety and 4th-best player in the state of Arizona this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Texas.

Positional Projection: Ransom will start his career at the safety spot. If the Buckeyes stay with the one-high look they showed for most of 2019, that will be the same position as Josh Proctor and the departing Jordan Fuller.

Commitment: He committed to the Buckeyes in July 2019.

Enrolling: Ransom will finish his senior year of high school and then enroll at Ohio State in the summer of 2020.

Projected Impact: It’s generally not great news if a team has a true freshman safety on the field in key moments.

Look for Ransom to mainly contribute on special teams in 2020, and then make a push for the starting job in 2021 – especially if Proctor leaves early for the NFL.

You can watch Ransom’s junior season highlight reel below.