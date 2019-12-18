SIGNED: Darrion Henry Is Officially A Buckeye

Darrion Henry, a defensive lineman from Cincinnati’s Princeton High School, is now officially a Buckeye.

Henry sent in his signed Letter of Intent to join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

Henry is just one of six players from Cincinnati in this year’s class, and a big addition to the defensive line room.

Here’s a look at what Henry brings to Ohio State.

Ranking: He is a 4-star prospect, considered the No. 16 defensive tackle and 2nd-best player in the state of Ohio this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Georgia, and Michigan.

Positional Projection: At 6-foot-4 and 279 lbs, Henry will likely start his career as a 3-tech defensive tackle. That’s the same spot manned by Jashon Cornell this year, and Dre’Mont Jones in 2o18. However, he has the quickness to rush off the edge as well. That could give him a shot to get on the field as a pass rusher in the Rushmen package.

Commitment: He committed to the Buckeyes in June 2019.

Enrolling: Henry will enroll early and go through 2020 spring practice at Ohio State.

Projected Impact: Henry lines up both inside and outside at the high school level, but projects as a 3-tech tackle at the college level.

Jashon Cornell is leaving after this season, but there is enough depth that it may be tough for Henry to work his way into the regular rotation next year.

The Buckeyes have not been shy about putting freshmen on the field along the defensive line as soon as they’re ready. So Henry should get at least a four-game run to show what he can do before working his way onto the two-deep for 2021.

You can watch Henry’s senior season highlight reel below.