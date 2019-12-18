SIGNED: Mookie Cooper Is Officially A Buckeye

Mookie Cooper, a wide receiver from Maryland Heights, Missouri, is now officially a Buckeye.

Cooper sent in his signed Letter of Intent to join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

He’s a top-100 overall player in the nation and one of the four players ranked among the top-15 receivers this year to sign with Ohio State.

Here’s a look at what Cooper brings to Ohio State.

Ranking: He is a 4-star prospect, considered the No. 15 wide receiver and 3rd-best player in the state of Missouri this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Alabama, Georgia, USC, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Texas.

Positional Projection: At 5-foot-8 and 193 lbs, Cooper seems like a natural fit at the H receiver spot.

Commitment: He committed to the Buckeyes in July 2019.

Enrolling: Cooper will enroll at Ohio State in January and then go through 2020 spring practice.

Projected Impact: Receiver hasn’t historically been an easy spot for a freshman to earn regular playing time, but the Buckeyes have shown recently that if you’re good enough, you’re going to play.

Chris Olave was a breakout star in 2018 and then Garrett Wilson quickly became an impact player this year.

Cooper will have a chance to do the same thing. With K.J. Hill leaving after this year, and C.J. Saunders’ status somewhat up in the air, Jaelen Gill or Demario McCall (if he switches positions again) could be Cooper’s biggest obstacle to getting on the field early.

Don’t expect him to make a huge impact from day one, but don’t be surprised if you start hearing his name during games before the end of the regular season.

You can watch Cooper’s junior season highlight reel below.