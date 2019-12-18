SIGNED: Trey Leroux Is Officially A Buckeye

Offensive linemen Trey Leroux from Norwalk, Ohio is now officially a Buckeye.

Leroux sent in his signed Letter of Intent to join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

He’s a massive offensive line prospect, standing 6-foot-8 and weighing in at 355 lbs.

Here’s a look at what Leroux brings to the Buckeyes.

Ranking: He is a 3-star prospect, considered the No. 88 offensive tackle and 43rd-best player in the state of Ohio this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Pitt, and West Virginia.

Positional Projection: Leroux’s height means he’s a pure tackle prospect, almost certainly too tall to play on the interior of the line. He is one of six offensive linemen expected to sign in this year’s Buckeye class, as the program tries reload that unit following a few thin years. The offensive line room is already a little thin, and will lose at least four scholarship players (Josh Alabi, Branden Bowen, Jonah Jackson, and Kevin Woidke) after this season.

Commitment: He committed to the Buckeyes in March 2019.

Enrolling: Leroux plans to enroll early and go through 2020 spring ball with the Buckeyes.

Projected Impact: It’s extremely rare for a freshman offensive lineman to play a meaningful role for the Buckeyes. Leroux is very likely to take a redshirt in 2020, and then start making a push to get into the two-deep in 2021.

You can watch Leroux’s junior season highlight reel below.